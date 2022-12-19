Transit police seeking suspect who vandalized cars at Oak Grove Orange Line stop in Malden

Transit Police are seeking a vandal who allegedly damaged three vehicles in the parking lot of the Oak Grove stop on the Orange Line in Malden on Dec. 8, authorities said.
“TPD seeking to ID this person of interest re: multiple cars vandalized at the #MBTA Oak Grove p-lot on 12/08/2022 at approximately 1AM,” Transit Police tweeted above surveillance images of the suspect. “Please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873. TY”
TPD seeking to ID this person of interest re: multiple cars vandalized at the #MBTA Oak Grove p-lot on 12/08/2022 at approximately 1AM. Please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873. TY pic.twitter.com/cc8ldQ7njb— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 17, 2022
Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan confirmed that three vehicles were damaged in the lot.
“Investigators are attempting to identify an unknown subject who is a person of interest in an incident in the City of Malden,” city police tweeted separately on Monday. “Contact @MBTATransitPD/@MaldenPolice with any information that would assist in identifying this subject.”
Advertisement
🚨 Do you know me ?🚨 Investigators are attempting to identify an unknown subject who is a person of interest in an incident in the City of Malden. Contact @MBTATransitPD / @MaldenPolice with any information that would assist in identifying this subject. https://t.co/dF9dEpj9x7— Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) December 19, 2022
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.