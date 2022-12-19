Transit police seeking suspect who vandalized cars at Oak Grove Orange Line stop in Malden

Transit Police are seeking a vandal who allegedly damaged three vehicles in the parking lot of the Oak Grove stop on the Orange Line in Malden on Dec. 8, authorities said.

“TPD seeking to ID this person of interest re: multiple cars vandalized at the #MBTA Oak Grove p-lot on 12/08/2022 at approximately 1AM,” Transit Police tweeted above surveillance images of the suspect. “Please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873. TY”