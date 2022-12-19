Trooper, K-9 injured after SUV hits parked cruiser on I-495 in Hopkinton

A State Police trooper and his K-9 were injured Monday after the trooper’s parked cruiser was hit by an SUV while he was working a road detail on Interstate 495 south in Hopkinton, officials said.

The cruiser was stationary in the breakdown lane with the 37-year-old trooper and his K-9 inside when it was hit by an oncoming 2020 Subaru Forester at about 1:44 p.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.

The trooper was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for observation overnight, Procopio said. The K-9 was taken by Westborough EMS, per the state’s Nero’s Law, to Tufts Veterinary Hospital in North Grafton and was also held for overnight observation.