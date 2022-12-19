Trooper, K-9 injured after SUV hits parked cruiser on I-495 in Hopkinton

A State Police trooper and his K-9 were injured Monday after the trooper’s parked cruiser was hit by an SUV while he was working a road detail on Interstate 495 south in Hopkinton, officials said.
The cruiser was stationary in the breakdown lane with the 37-year-old trooper and his K-9 inside when it was hit by an oncoming 2020 Subaru Forester at about 1:44 p.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.
The trooper was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for observation overnight, Procopio said. The K-9 was taken by Westborough EMS, per the state’s Nero’s Law, to Tufts Veterinary Hospital in North Grafton and was also held for overnight observation.
Their identities were not released Monday.
The Subaru’s driver, an 81-year-old Connecticut man, received minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital, Procopio said.
The scene was clear at about 4:16 p.m., he said.
The incident remains under investigation.
