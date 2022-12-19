US Attorney Rollins addresses ethics investigation, remains focused on work

“It’s modern day slavery,” Rollins said of human trafficking. “We now have three people that that is all that they do. We needed dedicated lawyers to be able to pick up the phone around the clock, because like national security, human trafficking is something that does not happen ... between nine and five.”

US Attorney Rachael Rollins acknowledged Monday that she is the subject of a federal ethics investigation, but said she is focused on her office’s work as she announced the creation of a civil rights human trafficking unit with three full-time lawyers focusing on sex and gun trafficking and human smuggling cases.

Rollins spoke during a year-end roundtable discussion with the news media at her office at the federal courthouse, and she addressed a range of topics including her priorities for the New Year, news reports that prosecutions during her tenure have dropped, and the federal ethics investigation.

Get Metro Headlines

The Globe has reported that a US Office of Special Counsel launched an investigation into whether Rollins violated an ethics law when she appeared at a Democratic fund-raiser to greet first lady Jill Biden in July. The Associated Press also reported that the Justice Department’s inspector general is also looking into the matter, as well as Rollins’s use of her personal cellphone to conduct official business, and a trip that she took to California that was paid for by an outside group.

The initial reports of the investigation into Rollins came in August as Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a new policy barring political appointees from attending fund-raisers and other political events in any capacity.

“All of your questions will be answered when this is over, so I’m just not going to touch on it,” Rollins told reporters. “I’ve never been a person that has been quiet. With respect to whatever the outcome is, you will hear from me when they are done.”

Rollins took office 11 months ago amid a controversial Senate confirmation process, but she gave her transition into the office a “solid B.”

“It’s been a transition for sure,” Rollins said. “I’m learning the system. ... I think it’s been good, but there have definitely been some bumps.”

Rollins also addressed a report by the legal news service Law 360 that showed that indictments have decreased during her tenure, with 46 fewer unsealed indictments in the first 10 months of 2022 than in the same period two years ago, when the federal court limited grand jury use during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also alleged low morale in the office.

Rollins countered by saying that the number of charges were actually up 53 percent in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, compared with the same time frame in the 2022 fiscal year. Also, she said, convictions had increased 20 percent in that time.

“Over the last 12 months, this office has tried 19 cases,” Rollins said. “That’s up 600 percent from the year before.”

Rollins added, “I’m more interested in charging cases that will impact communities. I don’t want to be charging cases so our numbers will be up.”

She also noted civil rights investigations her office has launched against police abuses, specifically in Worcester and Springfield. In April, her office reached a settlement for a consent decree with the city of Springfield that requires its police department to improve policies and training related to officers’ use of force, and to strengthen its disciplinary policies for officers who violate department use-of-force policies.

In November, Rollins’s office launched a separate investigation into whether the Worcester Police Department “engages in a pattern or practice of excessive force or engages in discriminatory policing based on race or sex.” The investigation is ongoing.

“I hope the message is that every profession can improve,” Rollins said. “My hope is that we learn from this and that everyone can improve.”

























Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com.