As the winter solstice approaches, it signals an opportunity to embrace the darkness of December

The winter solstice is also when the sun will rise and set at the most southern point in the sky. From that point forward the gap between sunrise and sunset will slowly increase, and each day the sun will start rising and setting a little further north. Eventually, in another six months we finally reach the summer solstice and then the light loss starts all over again.

The earliest sunset occurred nearly two weeks ago, and the latest sunrise, of standard time, won’t occur until Jan. 3 and the next day the Earth will make its closest pass to the sun of the entire year. This is called a perihelion.

At 4:48 p.m. on Wednesday, the winter solstice will occur in the northern hemisphere with the summer solstice in the southern. This is the day where the gap between sunrise and sunset is at its smallest.

The winter solstice marks the point each year when the northern hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the sun. TimeandDate.com

The lack of light can certainly be disconcerting for many folks, but it’s also an opportunity to take your cues from nature and embrace the season. This time of year can be exhausting with the holidays and the pressures thereof, when in actuality we probably should all be slowing down, not speeding up.

Across the landscape, plants have basically gone dormant. The deciduous trees are losing their leaves and now wait with their outstretched branches against the sky winter.

The winter light and bare branches of mature maple, oak, and other deciduous trees add beauty to the landscape in December. Dave Epstein

Most plants will continue their slumber for a couple of more months before the roots start becoming active again and sap begins to flow. Some of the earliest trees, such as the hamamelis or commonly called witch hazel, will begin blooming in less than two months.

Many animals are in a suspended state or even deeply hibernating. Birds, while still certainly active are much quieter. A couple of notable exceptions are the Carolina Wrens, which still can be quite sonorous on a winter morning, as well as the great horned owls which can be heard hooting to a potential mate on many a winter night.

The least amount of daylight occurs on Dec. 21. TimeandDate.com

The word solstice itself comes from combining two Latin words, sol for ”sun” and sistere for “to stand still.”

By March, the day-to-day changes of both the sun’s position and the amount of light gain are at their maximums as we hurl towards the summer solstice.

This might seem like a long way off, but starting on Thursday, that’s where we’re headed. Keep in mind, the sun only stands still for a brief moment, this week, but we can, along with the rest of nature pause for a bit and take it all in. December offers up this gift of darkness; lets choose to embrace it.