Woman flown to Boston hospital following 2-alarm fire in Acton

Firefighters started a “rapid interior attack” after they were told that a person might have been trapped inside the raised-ranch-style home, the department said.

Acton police and firefighters went to a Washington Street address at about 7:34 p.m. and saw heavy flames in the house, the Acton Fire Department said in a statement .

A woman was medflighted to a Boston hospital after Acton firefighters carried her from her home following an aggressive two-alarm fire Monday evening, officials said.

A second alarm was soon struck. The woman was found in an upstairs corner bedroom and was carried out with injuries that included serious smoke inhalation, the department said.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was taken to a landing zone at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School and then flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital, firefighters said.

The house received extensive fire, water, and smoke damage to one corner and smoke damage throughout other parts of the home, firefighters said.

“Lots of belongings” and “piles of debris” made it difficult for firefighters to find where the fire was inside the house, Acton Fire Chief Robert Hart told reporters at the scene, according to video broadcast by WFXT-TV.

Boxborough, Littleton, Maynard, and Westford firefighters went to the scene, while firefighters from Concord, Stow, and Sudbury covered the Acton station during the fire, the department said.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation by Acton police, the Acton Fire Department, the Massachusetts Fire District 14 Fire Investigation Unit, and the state fire marshal’s office, the statement said.

