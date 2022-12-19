3 things to know about the final Jan. 6 committee hearing

The panel’s referral is indeed historic. But it is also symbolic. Whether the DOJ decides to act upon the recommendations, charging Trump or anyone else, is another conversation altogether. The committee members have made clear they believe Trump should never hold elected office again, but whether he would ever be legally barred from doing so, no one at this point can tell.

Members of the bipartisan committee, which is expected to be disbanded the moment Republicans take control of the House in three weeks, took turns highlighting the committee’s findings, and unveiled a powerful video of clips from the attack and the testimony that followed.

The US House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol met publicly for the last time Monday, concluding its work over the past 18 months with an unprecedented series of recommendations that the Department of Justice bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

Still, the long-running hearings may have damaged Trump and his political future regardless of what the DOJ does next. The latest polls show Republicans increasingly looking for new leaders.

Here are three takeaways from the committee’s final presentation.

Criminal referrals to the Department of Justice

No one should overlook the historic work the committee did on Monday. It unanimously recommended to the Department of Justice that a former president of the United States face a stunning array of criminal charges including inciting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and conspiracy to make false statements.

The committee also recommended the DOJ charge John Eastman, the right-wing lawyer who hatched a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which the panel also viewed as a conspiracy to make false statements to the government.

In addition to that, the committee said Monday that would also recommend that four members of Congress be brought up on ethics charges for refusing to comply with a Congressional subpoena. One person who notably refused was Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader.

The recommendation to charge a former president is extraordinary. But the DOJ is not required to bring any charges at all. The House is a separate branch of government from the Department of Justice, which will make its own decisions. Indeed, the DOJ is already doing its own investigation into the events of Jan. 6.

Nevertheless, it makes for a tricky situation for Attorney General Merrick Garland. Never before in American history has an attorney general charged a former president with a crime. Further complicating matters, the former president in question is running again, hoping to defeat the president who appointed the current attorney general.

If anything, the committee’s recommendations achieved two things: One, it applied political pressure to the DOJ to charge Trump; and two, several months of hearings got the American public accustomed to the idea that this could happen while providing Garland with political cover if the DOJ were to bring charges.

Political recommendations for Republicans

Throughout the public portion of the committee’s work, there have been essentially two audiences. First is the Department of Justice, as stated earlier. Second is the average Republican voter.

While the make-up of the committee was seven Democrats and two Republicans, nearly every single person who testified or was shown in videos giving statements to the committee was a Republican. That was entirely by design.

This included the state officials in Georgia and Arizona who were pressured by Trump, as well as Trump’s own White House lawyers, his campaign staff, right-wing members of the Oath Keepers, even those who were charged with breaching the Capitol.

When the committee began its work, it was an open question whether anything they undercovered would have an impact. Fox News, the preferred television network of Republicans, wouldn’t air any of the prime-time hearings. Republican leaders called the committee partisan and unfair.

But something happened along the way: poll after a poll found Republican voters were less supportive of Trump being the party’s presidential candidate again in 2024. Now, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leads Trump in 2024 polls among Republican voters in key states, including in New Hampshire, Florida, and Texas.

In their final remarks on Monday, committee members said they believed that Trump should be nowhere near any public office ever again. But even if Republicans roll their eyes at that, the fact is that the committee’s work is responsible for a drip-drip-drip of damaging headlines over the past year and a half. For rank and file Republicans, Trump now has a lot more baggage as a future candidate.

The committee released a meaty executive summary and will release a raft of material later in the week

Besides the criminal charges, the committee members took one other logistical step: They released a 160-page summary of their findings and voted to release a fuller report later in the week.

Much like when the Sept. 11 commission released its report, the Jan. 6 report is expected to be hundreds of pages long. It is likely not just to detail the voluminous findings, but list all of the 1,000 or so estimated witnesses who spoke to the committee.

It is a document meant for history. But it’s also a report expected to list several recommendations to prevent another Jan. 6-style attack from happening again. That said, Congress likely only has three weeks to pass any of those recommendations, unless more Republicans suddenly feel motivated to pledge their support.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.