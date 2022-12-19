After criminal referral, what’s next for Trump?

The committee alleged violations of four criminal statutes by Trump, in both the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot and during the insurrection itself, as it recommended the former president for prosecution. The charges recommended by the committee are conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement, and insurrection.

The criminal referral the House Jan. 6 committee made Monday for former President Donald J. Trump for alleged crimes tied to the Capitol insurrection moves the focus to the Justice Department, though legal experts were divided Monday on the significance of the panel’s recommendation that prosecutors seek charges against him.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department, which is separately investigating Trump’s potential violation of the law by keeping classified material from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, declined to comment when asked about the Jan. 6 panel’s referral Monday. Trump hasn’t been charged in the Mar-a-Lago matter and has denied wrongdoing.

In the Jan. 6 probe, the Justice Department’s charging decision shouldn’t be influenced by the challenges inherent in prosecuting a former president, said Tim Naftali, an associate clinical professor of history at NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service.

“The test of this referral shouldn’t be how tough it would be to prosecute,” Naftali tweeted. “It should be based on an assessment of the long term cost of federal silence on Trump’s criminal liability. When future Americans learn about the insurrection, would they understand that silence?”

Randall Eliason, a former federal prosecutor who teaches at George Washington University Law School said the referral’s “meaningless” when it comes to affecting whether the DOJ will seek charges against Trump.

“A reminder that legally a referral is meaningless,” Eliason tweeted. “DOJ doesn’t need a referral to act, and is not required to act on a referral if it gets one.”

Eliason said he’s argued that “referrals are actually counterproductive. It just gives more ammunition to anyone prosecuted down the road to claim it’s political, that DOJ is just doing the bidding of the House Democrats.” It’s not as if Justice Department officials aren’t aware of the allegations leveled against Trump and his team in connection with the insurrection, he continued.

“Justice doesn’t need a ‘heads up’ from Congress,” Eliason tweeted. “So a referral serves little purpose. It certainly doesn’t change anything in terms of whether or not Trump or anyone else will be prosecuted.”

He also noted the Justice Department is already probing the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“No surprises in the statutes cited by the Committee for Trump referrals, and DOJ is already investigating those allegations,” Eliason wrote. “The referrals won’t have any practical effect on what DOJ decides to do.”

Maya Wiley, an attorney and former New York City mayoral candidate, tweeted that Trump should be charged, and she also praised the work of the committee.

“I’m glad the #January6 Committee isn’t being shy about building a criminal case against #Trump and others,” tweeted Wiley, a Democrat who also served as counsel to former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “No one is above the law.”

Wiley added that Trump “and his loyalists must be held accountable” and that there’s “evidence to support these referrals. Period.”

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland last month appointed a special counsel, veteran prosecutor Jack Smith, to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate, as well as key aspects of the separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Noah Bookbinder, a former federal prosecutor who heads Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said the committee referral to prosecutors for alleged Jan. 6 offenses was “appropriate.”

“A criminal referral of former president Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection is in some ways unsurprising given the incredibly strong evidence that the Committee and others have spelled out; it’s clearly appropriate,” Bookbinder tweeted. “But what a shocking place for American democracy to be.”

Writing on the Just Security blog Monday, Ryan Goodman, a former special counsel to the Defense Department, cited the executive summary to the Jan. 6 committee’s report indicating the Justice Department could “further examine” the panel’s work.

“The introduction to the committee’s executive summary concludes with a statement that ‘the Committee has evaluated the credibility of its witnesses and suggests that the Department of Justice further examine possible efforts to obstruct our investigation,’” Goodman wrote. “Indeed, Smith may have every incentive to go down that path. It could enable his investigators to learn more from these witnesses and their lawyers about what they truly know about the former president’s actions and other evidence of criminal activities.”

Joyce Alene, a former US attorney in Alabama during the Obama administration, tweeted that the committee’s report should at the very least affect public opinion.

“At least for purposes of the court of public opinion, the evidence against Trump is overwhelming,” Alene wrote, adding that there’s more to come. “Today’s 161-page report is just the executive summary. The full report and back up documentation comes Wednesday.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen