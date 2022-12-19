How to address teacher diversity

The Globe’s coverage of teacher diversity (”Despite need for role models, still few Black male teachers,” Page A1, Dec. 15) underestimates key issues in the field. Efforts to address teacher diversity in Massachusetts need to be robust enough to overcome the significant hurdles that candidates face, as well as make teaching competitive with other career opportunities.

The timeline to address these issues is long-term — the high school students we are working with today will not enter the teaching workforce for at least four years.

Boston Public Schools has built model programs to recruit diverse candidates, support them on their state tests and other licensing hurdles, and nurture the next generation of teachers through its teacher cadet program. Those working in BPS on these efforts are highly valued colleagues in the field and a resource for the rest of us in the state.