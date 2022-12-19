How to reduce the risk of a recession

As we go from one Federal Reserve interest rate hike to another (”Fed makes clear inflation fight isn’t done,” Page A1, Dec. 15), the US economy slows down and there is consensus that the risk of a harmful recession increases. Given the grave harms of a possible recession, there is good reason to question the somewhat extreme Federal Reserve goal of protracting its tough monetary policies until prices are increasing by only 2 percent annually, as there appears to be good reason to lighten up the interest rate hikes well before reaching the 2 percent level. Wages are now increasing at a healthy clip of about 5 percent annually, which offsets the loss of purchasing power that results when prices increase by up to 5 percent. If we more realistically based policy on “real inflation,” measured by the net difference between inflation and wage growth, and not tie our fortunes to inflation rates that ignore the offsetting and beneficial impacts of wage growth, we would more appropriately cut back the interest rate hikes when price increases were at the 5 percent level and greatly reduce the risk of triggering an agonizing recession.

William August