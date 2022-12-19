The incomplete circle

Chad Finn could not have been clearer when he referred to the “Red Sox’s special combination of arrogance and negligence.” (“Don’t give Red Sox any credit in terms of Bogaerts,” Sports, Dec. 15). In my (likely) lifetime, my family can no longer continue a heroes’ line of succession. My dad took me to Ted Williams’s next-to-last game in 1960, when I was 11. I took my daughter to Carl Yastrzemski’s last game in 1983 (she was 14). And when my grandson was 7, I had the pleasure of taking him to Fenway Park to see David Ortiz’s 5th-to-last game (enormous ticket sales prevented me from doing better). During that game, he witnessed the graceful potential of Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts and — for all I know — dreamed of taking me to see their last Fenway games to complete our circle. Oops.

Carl Zukroff