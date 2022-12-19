Jan. 6 committee has done the nation a huge service. Now Americans must step up.

The headline news, of course, is the committee’s decision to refer former president Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution on charges of inciting or assisting an insurrection, conspiring to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to make a false statement.

But those who consider themselves patriotic Americans first and partisans only secondarily should make it it their civic duty to watch Monday’s concluding session of the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Citizenship in this great nation doesn’t require much of us. It’s a gift long on advantages and short on obligations.

Advertisement

As has been repeatedly noted, the referral itself will have no formal legal effect. DOJ will make its own independent decision on whether to prosecute Trump or any of his associates.

Yet anyone who cherishes our democracy should be profoundly grateful for the light the House panel has shed not just on that stunning day itself but on the lying and scheming that led to the violent storming of the Capitol.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

This was congressional oversight at its best. It was comprehensive and professionally conducted, explained, and presented — and it produced stark revelations about Trump and the Brueghelian cabal that contrived to subvert the November 2020 presidential election.

On Monday, the committee offered a cogent video recapitulation of the testimony it had heard. That in itself was a service, given the complexity of the events and the broad cast of characters.

Those who have followed the committee proceedings closely know that several distinct themes stand out. One was brutality inflicted on the police officers who tried to defend the US Capitol and its occupants from the violent mob.

“My fellow officers and I were punched, kicked, shoved, sprayed with chemical irritants,” Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell told the committee at its first public hearing. “What we were subjected to that day was like something from a medieval battle.”

Advertisement

A second was the testimony from the various members of Trump’s own government, from former attorney general William Barr to former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen to former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue, among others, that Trump had repeatedly been told that the election had not been afflicted with widespread, results-changing fraud, but that despite that, he had kept trafficking in the Big Lie of a stolen election.

Another was the pressure Trump and his henchmen put on state election officials to “find” the additional votes he would need to win their states or otherwise take action to invalidate the real tallies there.

A fourth was the way Trump and his wild-eyed legal advisers, including John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, pursued an illicit scheme to overturn the legitimate election results by having Vice President Mike Pence exercise powers he didn’t have to corrupt the congressional certification of the Electoral College results.

Finally, there was Trump’s utter disregard for the well-being of a Congress under siege by supporters he had riled up and sent to the Capitol to block the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Sent with the adjuration that if they didn’t “fight like hell” then “you’re not going to have a country anymore.” And his contempt for the safety of his own vice president, on whom he had tweet-focused the mob’s ire.

Advertisement

Desperate to deny the reality of what occurred on Jan. 6 or to sweep it under time’s rug, some Trump apologists have argued that the committee proceedings weren’t legitimate because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected several of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s appointments to the panel.

When McCarthy used that as an excuse to boycott the proceedings, Pelosi countered by putting Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois on the committee. Despite their impeccable Republican credentials, those two were were castigated in conservative circles because they put their loyalty to country and Constitution above allegiance to the leader of their party. Yet the fact that so much of the damning testimony came from Trump’s own appointees has rendered the continued use of that objection a transparent dodge.

No serious person should any longer believe that this election was stolen. Those claims were, in Barr’s pungent phrase, “bullshit.”

Meanwhile, there have been two particularly important outside developments since the committee began its work. First, Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist, Trump-supporting Oath Keepers, and Kelly Meggs, alleged leader of the Florida chapter, have both been convicted of seditious conspiracy for the roles they played on Jan. 6. Their convictions give the lie to the notion, popular in some conservative precincts, that the assault on the Capitol was just a protest that got a little out of hand.

Secondly, Trump himself has revealed his willingness to shred the Constitution to return himself to office. In early December, falsely claiming again that the election had been stolen, Trump wrote on the Truth Social network that that “allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Advertisement

Trump’s contempt of our founding document underscores the very thing the Jan. 6 committee has revealed: One can support the US Constitution or one can support Donald Trump. One can’t do both.

Trump’s legal fate now rests in large part with DOJ.

But with the former president running again, that is only one part of the equation.

As US Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who served so ably as the committee’s chairman, put it on Monday in addressing viewers, there is a broader democratic accountability here.

“The future of our democracy rests in your hands,” he said. It is up to the people of this country to decide who deserves the public trust, who will put fidelity to the Constitution and to democracy above all else, who will abide by the rule of law, no matter the outcome.”

Amen.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.