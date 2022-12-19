The appointment of a highly qualified academic as Harvard’s next president is to be celebrated (”A new leader, a Harvard milestone,” Page A1, Dec. 16). The fact that Claudine Gay is a Black woman whose parents came to the United States from Haiti adds a compelling biographical context to this impressive achievement. But to frame this story as merely a triumph of a minority candidate to a lofty spot in the academy is to risk overlooking the personal accomplishments of Harvard’s next president.

Paul E. Greenberg