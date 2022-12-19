In their story “As NCAA head, Baker has work cut out for him,” (Page A1, Dec. 16), Samantha Gross and Michael Silverman use a terribly revealing phrase. As they put it, the NCAA is “the governing body for a multibillion-dollar industry with more than a half-million student athletes.” How in the world did our students, and their putatively educational institutions, become charged with the task of generating vast profits for TV networks, gambling operations, and high-profile coaches like Nick Saban, who makes close to $12 million a year? As governor, Charlie Baker always struck me as a reasonable man. The only reasonable thing to do with the NCAA is to get rid of it.

David Roochnik