Roadmap to Justice: Trump must be held accountable

The recommendation now goes to the US Justice Department, whose parallel investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol has already secured indictments of more than 900 people involved in the violence that day and has brought to trial about 500 of those actors.

It’s not the kind of history any political leader wants to make, not the kind of “first” any president would want on his record. But once again Donald Trump made history Monday, becoming the first former president to be the subject of a criminal referral for prosecution from Congress, on charges that include inciting an insurrection.

The final actions of the House committee, and the report and depositions that will accompany them, gives the department a firm push to indict the former president, an unprecedented step warranted only by Trump’s unprecedented abuse of power. The committee also intended to remind the American public of the clear and present danger Trump still presents to the nation.

“In the Committee’s judgment, based on all evidence developed, President Trump believed then, and continues to believe now, that he is above the law, not bound by our Constitution and its explicit checks on Presidential authority,” the committee noted in an executive summary of its report. “If President Trump and his associates who assisted him in an effort to overturn the lawful outcome of the 2020 election are not ultimately held accountable under law, their behavior may become a precedent and invitation to danger in future elections.

“A failure to hold them accountable now may ultimately lead to future unlawful efforts to overturn our elections, thereby threatening the security and viability of our Republic,” they added.

And so the committee provided its own “roadmap to justice,” as Chairman Bennie Thompson characterized it. It’s a roadmap so detailed and so filled with evidence from its major players, players with firsthand evidence of the crimes in question, statements under oath from those on the scene at the White House in the days before, during, and after the insurrection, that Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who leads the department’s Trump probes, would be hard-pressed to ignore it.

The committee also sent a message to four congressional colleagues who refused to acknowledge subpoenas from the committee, even though the committee charged that they possessed relevant information about Trump’s “multi-part plan to remain in power.” Those refusals by the man most likely to become the next House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, along with Representatives Jim Jordan, Scott Perry, and Andy Biggs, will be referred to the House Ethics Committee. Sure, that’s a largely symbolic effort as a new Republican majority prepares to take over the House, but if the “roadmap” leads the DOJ to put them on its wish list of witnesses, that wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Jordan, by the way, used the news of his subpoena in a fundraising letter — a rather special kind of political chutzpah.

The committee also took due note of the more than 30 witnesses who made use of their 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination, including such central players and Trump sycophants as retired Army general Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, John Eastman, who helped hatch the “fake electors” scheme, and Jeffrey Clark, who in the waning days of the administration Trump wanted to install as acting attorney general. Only the threat of a mass walkout by top DOJ officials halted that effort.

The committee report includes information on the “multiple efforts” by Trump to contact committee witnesses, to provide lawyers for witnesses paid for by his political action committee, and in at least one instance, offer the promise of potential employment to a witness, a job which, as Representative Zoe Lofgren put it, had a salary that “would make her [the witness] very comfortable.”

Lofgren noted during Monday’s testimony that Trump “raised millions” off his false claims of election fraud and may indeed have been willing to spend some of that money “in a strategy” to keep witnesses from telling the truth.

The committee has spent the past 18 months trying to connect the dots that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and on Monday, members made their final pitch for Trump and others to simply be held accountable for their actions.

That job is now in the hands of the special counsel. But it’s also in the hands of US voters, who during the midterm elections showed that The Big Lie of the “theft” of the 2020 election no longer held much political potency. Voters are indeed educable on the issue, and the Jan. 6 committee soon goes out of business secure in the knowledge that it has helped in that effort.

