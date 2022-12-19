We drove 4,000 miles in our EV — and charging wasn’t an issue

I would take issue with the idea that one cannot take a long trip in an electric vehicle due to range limitation (”EVs alone won’t get us to where we want to go on clean energy,” Opinion, Dec. 10). My wife and I recently returned from a 4,000-mile trip in our 2020 Tesla Model Y. Our recharging cost was $419. We had no problem finding Tesla Superchargers along the interstates in the 21 states we drove through. In northern Arkansas, we topped up on household current at the homes of people we were visiting, as this portion of the trip took us away from interstate highways. In addition, several of the hotels we stayed in had chargers which filled the battery overnight; some of these were free. Although a recharge is slower than filling up with gas, I did not find that we stopped any more often than we would have just to get a break or have a snack. We did not run the battery all the way down before recharging, which may have cost us a few more stops, but the stops were shorter. We still have a gasoline-powered car, but we only use that for the unusual occasions that we both need a car at the same time. So I don’t think long-distance travel or use as primary vehicle are impractical for an EV.

Donald G. Ross