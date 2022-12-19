Table: See how much the winter temperature has increased in your area

The region is not alone. Winters are getting warmer across the vast majority of the country, according to an analysis from independent research organization Climate Central , and climate change is to blame.

Boston saw its first snow of the season this past weekend, but overall, this winter has been fairly warm. This year is no anomaly: New England winters have warmed up significantly since 1970, data show .

INTO THE RED: Climate and the fight of our lives

The researchers analyzed temperature data from the 238 locations from the past five decades. They concluded that 232 of those locations — or 97 percent — had seen an increase in average winter temperatures since 1970.

Advertisement

On average, winters warmed by 3.3 degrees Fahrenheit, but in some places, the effect was even greater. Burlington, Vermont experienced the most winter heating of any location: 7.1 degrees. Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Chattanooga, Tennessee were close behind — both saw winters warm by 6.1 degrees.

Climate Central also looked into the number of winter days with “above normal” temperatures in each of those 232 locations. For consistency, the authors based their standards for “normal” weather on temperature averages from 1991 to 2020, because weather “normals” — or 30-year averages — are slightly warmer now.

Eighty percent of locations recorded at least seven more days when temperatures were higher than “normal” than they did in 1970. And 57 locations — or about 24 percent — of the 238 locations saw at least 14 more warmer-than-normal winter days than they did back then.

Use this table to see how much winter as warmed up in your city or town.

Winter is heating faster than any other season, previous analyses show, and these warmer temperatures can have cascading effects.

A separate Climate Central analysis, for instance, showed that winter warming has led to decreases in snowfall in some regions, which can take a toll on snowfed water supplies — especially in the US West — on which many people and ecosystems depend.

Advertisement

Milder winters can also throw off birds migration patterns. And they can take a toll on agriculture, changing growing seasons and allowing some invasive pests to thrive.

In a continually warming world, winters all over the US are projected to become milder still. But the biggest determinant of our fate is how quickly we act. By curbing greenhouse gas emissions, we can limit future winter warming.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.