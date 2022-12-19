Aaron Rodgers remains a prime-time star as Packers defeat Rams to keep playoff hopes alive

Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception to win his ninth straight “Monday Night Football" start. The longest “Monday Night Football” winning streak by any starting quarterback is owned by Kenny Stabler, who won 11 straight from 1975-80.

Dillon put Green Bay (6-8) ahead for good with a tiebreaking 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also scored from 1 yard in the third period. He ran for 36 yards on 11 carries before leaving the game midway through the second half to be evaluated for a concussion.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Rams Monday night.

The four-time MVP's lone touchdown pass was a 7-yarder to Jones, who rushed for 90 yards and had four catches for 36 yards.

Rodgers’s latest Monday night victory came in freezing conditions. The temperature was 15 degrees (minus-9 celsius) with a wind chill of 7 just before the opening kickoff.

The Rams (4-10) have matched the highest loss total by any defending Super Bowl champion. When John Elway retired after leading Denver to consecutive Super Bowl titles in the 1997 and 1998 seasons, the Broncos finished 6-10 in 1999.

Los Angeles played this game without several notable injured players, including three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald and All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp. Quarterback Baker Mayfield made his first Rams start with injuries sidelining Matthew Stafford and John Wolford.

Mayfield had rallied the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Raiders Dec. 8, less than 48 hours after they had claimed him off waivers from Carolina. Mayfield wasn’t as effective Monday, going 12 of 21 for 111 yards with a touchdown and interception.

He was sacked five times while working behind an offensive line missing center Brian Allen, who injured an ankle on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Preston Smith recorded two sacks for Green Bay.



