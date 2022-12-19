Boston College to retire women’s basketball star Carolyn Swords’s No. 30

Boston College women’s basketball is retiring the No. 30 jersey of Carolyn Swords, the second-leading scorer in program history, the school announced Monday.
Swords’s jersey will be raised to the rafters at Conte Forum on Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. when the Eagles host Clemson in an ACC matchup.
The 6-foot-6 Swords played at BC from 2008 to 2011 and is the program’s career-leading rebounder (1,159) and shot blocker (178). She scored 2,029 points and is the only player in BC history to record more than 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.
Swords started all 133 games of her BC career, made the All-ACC first team, and led the NCAA in field goal percentage for three consecutive seasons from 2009-11.
Advertisement
The Sudbury native was a standout player at Lincoln-Sudbury High, guiding the Warriors to the Division 2 state title in 2006 and twice being named to the Globe’s Super Team.
After college, Swords played professionally in Europe, Australia, and the WNBA. She was elected into BC’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021.
Swords is the second BC women’s basketball player to have her number retired, joining Sarah Behn.