Boston College to retire women’s basketball star Carolyn Swords’s No. 30

Boston College women’s basketball is retiring the No. 30 jersey of Carolyn Swords, the second-leading scorer in program history, the school announced Monday.

Swords’s jersey will be raised to the rafters at Conte Forum on Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. when the Eagles host Clemson in an ACC matchup.

The 6-foot-6 Swords played at BC from 2008 to 2011 and is the program’s career-leading rebounder (1,159) and shot blocker (178). She scored 2,029 points and is the only player in BC history to record more than 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.