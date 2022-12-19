Celtics’ Jaylen Brown dealing with travel headaches

After the Celtics’ 95-92 loss on Sunday, Brown was frustrated with a perceived lack of consistency with the calls.

Brown has been called for at least one travel in each of the last five games, including two apiece in losses to the Magic this past weekend. Brown’s transgressions have mostly occurred when he shuffles his feet on the perimeter while beginning a drive to the rim.

The NBA this season has put an emphasis on traveling calls, and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has recently been learning the hard way.

“It’s something I’ve got to work on, I guess,” he said. “They pick and choose when they emphasize the traveling call. It seems like every [expletive] game … I’m targeted. But if you look around the league you can pinpoint a lot of players doing the same thing. So you can’t pick and choose when you want to call stuff. But that’s something I’m going to work on. I’m definitely going to keep my pivot foot down, because a lot of my turnovers tonight came from travel calls.”

Brown has had a discouraging uptick in turnovers following a stretch in which he seemed to make progress in that area. Over a five-game span earlier this month, Brown had 18 assists and just five turnovers. But over the last three games, he has 10 assists and 16 turnovers.

Brown, who is on pace to be named an All-Star for the second time in his career, is averaging 3.2 turnovers per game, a roughly 20 percent jump from last season, when he averaged 2.7.

It’s going to take time

There is no question that a healthy Robert Williams will make the Celtics considerably better. But it appears that it might take some time for the bouncy big man to regain his top form after missing the first two months of the season following September knee surgery. In Williams’s first two games back, the Celtics were outscored by 13.3 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

“It’s tough,” guard Marcus Smart said. “Rob, he’s trying to get his legs under him, along with getting back into certain coverages that we’re playing, certain terminologies that he isn’t used to since he’s been out.”

Williams committed three fouls in his first four minutes during his season debut Friday and is still working on his timing and conditioning.

“Just trying to figure out putting everything together,” Williams said. “Trying to figure out how I can slide in and help these guys more defensively and offensively.”

But Smart said the Celtics need to help Williams by altering their play. He’s a valuable weapon, and the Celtics are better off when they’re aware of what he can provide.

“We can up our pressure a little bit more,” Smart said. “We’re letting guys be real comfortable just because we didn’t have Rob. We’ve got to get used to it. He’s back and we’ve got to understand that and just play. We’ve got to be able to put pressure on the rim with Rob as a lob threat, and put him in the position to help this team.”

Cold spell

After starting Sunday’s game by missing three 3-pointers in a row, the Celtics were walking toward their bench for a timeout when forward Sam Hauser heaved up a shot from about 10 feet behind the line that caromed in off the backboard.

Some fans roared, but it did not count, of course. Hauser put both hands in the air and shook his head. He has cooled from beyond the arc after a scorching start, shooting just 24.3 percent over the last 10 games. Hauser is still shooting 42 percent from long range this season, but it’s been a swift drop for a player who briefly led the NBA.

Hauser’s struggles have mirrored a larger trend for the Celtics, who have not shot above 30 percent from the 3-point line in any of their last four losses.

“Sometimes, you go through stretches as a team; sometimes we go through stretches individually,” forward Grant Williams said. “I think that it’s not something that we’d hang our heads down, thinking that we can’t get out of it. I think that we come into this next game [Wednesday] against the Pacers and we just take full opportunity to knock these shots down and still have confidence in each other to shoot them.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.