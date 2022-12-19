Craig Smith clears waivers, takes ice for Bruins against Panthers

It does not seem like Smith, 33, would have needed to be informed about the waiver process. Smith, a 12-year NHLer now with 807 games under his belt, joined Nick Foligno, Mike Reilly, Chris Wagner, and Anton Stralman as veterans to be waived this year by the cap-tight Bruins. Unlike Reilly and Wagner (who are in the AHL) and Stralman (who isn’t currently playing anywhere), Smith was sticking around.

The Bruins, believing they could sneak Smith’s expiring $3.1 million salary-cap hit through the waiver wire, were hoping to get a little cap relief for the holidays. Burying Smith’s contract in the AHL allows them to accrue cap space — which is calculated by the day —for the upcoming trade deadline, which is March 3.

Bruins winger Craig Smith cleared waivers Monday and was in the lineup to face the Panthers, skating the No. 4 right wing.

He could follow the path of Foligno, who was waived before the season opener and has since played in every game.

“The roster manipulation is something we needed to do, just to safeguard cap situations,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said regarding Smith’s situation, before Monday’s puck drop. “All I know is working with [general manager] Don Sweeney is when he says, ‘This is what we need to do,’ he’s done his homework and I listen to him about anything like that.

“Smitty played one of his best games of the year last game. So we’re not expecting to make any changes to the lineup [Monday], but we have to patient on that because of the waiver process.”

The NHL’s holiday roster freeze begins at 11:59 p.m. Monday and ends 12:01 a.m. Dec. 28. Trades, loans, and waiver activity are prohibited during that time. Teams can call up players from the minors, even to exceed the 23-player limit.

Typically, line-shuffling is the mark of a coach whose team isn’t producing. While he has shifted his forward trios and defense pairs for underperformance, Montgomery is reaping the benefits of a lineup that has synergy across multiple combinations.

The Bruins have seen perhaps a half-dozen line combos in the top six play a significant number of minutes together. The pair of Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron drew Jake DeBrusk on Monday, but those two have skated with David Pastrnak plenty this season and in years prior.

There’s the Czech line, Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-Pastrnak. Taylor Hall skates with Krejci and Pastrnak, and Krejci can ride with Hall and DeBrusk. Zacha has played in the middle, and briefly joined Marchand and Bergeron.

When Marchand was shelved to the start of the year, Montgomery was forced to juggle. With his team off to a record start, he is mainly doing it because he wants to.

“I believe you need to move guys around during the season, so you’re in Game 3 of the playoffs, and your No. 1 center goes down, there’s got to be flexibility,” Montgomery said. “Also, if things aren’t working in the playoffs, they’ve seen me do it before. I’ll switch guys around.”

Moving players to different lines can spark new thinking. Witness the flip-flopping of Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy on the No. 1 power - unit. Lindholm took the keys Monday because, in Montgomery’s view, the unit had gotten stale the last few games.

“You can do one of two things: Put players in different spots on the same unit, to kind of get the left side, creative side of the brain going, or you can switch a player,” Montgomery said. “I don’t know if excitement’s the right word, but it gets your creative juices going.

“It wasn’t because we think Lindholm’s better on the first unit or Charlie’s better on the second unit, it was just to give all five players on both units different blood.”

Jeremy Swayman is on a mission. The netminder, was about an inch from scoring into an empty net in the final moments of Saturday’s win over Columbus, has committed to becoming the first Bruins goalie to shoot a puck into pay dirt. “I’ve got a lot of time to do it,” said the 24-year-old goalie, who backed up Linus Ullmark on Monday. After the morning skate, he was wondering aloud about other goalies’ point totals, like that of Henrik Lundqvist (0-27–27 for his career) . . . The Bruins had a major advantage in the middle Monday. Florida arrived without its top two centers: captain Aleksander Barkov (lower body) and Anton Lundell (upper body), both of whom are considered day-to-day. The Panthers found a way to win Saturday night in New Jersey without Lundell and Barkov departing after 5:49 with his injury . . . The Bruins’ Nov. 23 loss to the Panthers in Sunrise saw them penalized seven times, allowing three power-play goals. Entering Monday, only five teams had taken more minors than the Bruins (125), including the league-worst Panthers (139). “It has to be improved,” Montgomery said of the minors, pointing to a rash of stick fouls that came from players not moving their feet.

