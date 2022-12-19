Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, an MVP candidate, suffers sprained right shoulder

Hurts has led the Eagles to a 13-1 mark and the best record in the NFL. The 24-year-old morphed into an NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter.

Hurts was injured Sunday during a win over Chicago, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the injury.

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status for Saturday’s game at Dallas is uncertain, a person with knowledge of the matter told the Associated Press Monday.

Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, and he has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He took several big hits against the Bears and landed hard on his shoulder when he was tackled by defensive tackle Travis Gipson. Hurts did not seem to be in pain when he talked to the media after the game and brushed off questions about being slow to get up from some tackles.

“Feel good, listening to my Anita Baker, gave me some sweets on the plane ride home, watch the tape, learn from it and move forward,” he said. “It wasn’t the first time I’ve been slow, won’t be the last. I didn’t play a really physical game.”

The Eagles need one more win to clinch the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They would turn to backup QB Gardner Minshew to start Saturday's game against the Cowboys. The fourth-year QB has seen limited action in garbage time this season but started two games for the Eagles last year and threw four touchdowns and had 439 yards passing.

Philadelphia's sensational season means the Eagles can play it safe and rest Hurts so he is ready for the playoffs. Hurts had been an MVP front-runner on most betting sites, but he plummeted to 7-1 on Monday, per FanDuel SportsBook. Also per FanDuel, the Cowboys are now a 6-point favorite to beat the Eagles.

