EMASS BOYS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: With a 30-point, 12-rebound effort vs. St. Mary’s, Cardinal Spellman’s Jaydan Exalus headlines Players of the Week

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated December 19, 2022, 31 minutes ago

Osman Aden, Latin Academy — The dynamic senior guard averaged 27 points and 6.5 assists as the Dragons opened the season with a pair of City League wins over East Boston and O’Bryant.

Marius Canery, Lawrence — Playing just 12 minutes per game in blowout wins, the senior captain averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead the Lancers at Cambridge on Tuesday and over Tewksbury on Friday.

Steven Cordero, Everett — The senior guard averaged 23 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals in Greater Boston League wins over Revere (63-60) and Medford (60-45).

Jaydan Exalus, Cardinal Spellman — With 30 points and 12 rebounds, the prolific senior forward led the Cardinals in a 73-62 win over defending D3 state champion St. Mary’s, following that up with 15 points and five rebounds in a 78-43 win over Saint Joseph Prep.

Joseph Jackson, New Mission — The junior point guard paced the Titans with 45 points in two road wins. Jackson went for 29 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds in a 61-51 win at Bedford Tuesday and produced 15 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds in Friday’s 57-48 win at Barnstable.

Nate Montagnino, Gloucester — The senior forward paced the Fishermen to three wins this week, averaging 23 points per game, highlighted by a 25-point, 19-rebound performance in Friday’s 57-45 win over Swampscott.

