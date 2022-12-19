EMass boys’ basketball: With a 30-point, 12-rebound effort vs. St. Mary’s, Cardinal Spellman’s Jaydan Exalus headlines Players of the Week

Osman Aden, Latin Academy — The dynamic senior guard averaged 27 points and 6.5 assists as the Dragons opened the season with a pair of City League wins over East Boston and O’Bryant.

Marius Canery, Lawrence — Playing just 12 minutes per game in blowout wins, the senior captain averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead the Lancers at Cambridge on Tuesday and over Tewksbury on Friday.

Steven Cordero, Everett — The senior guard averaged 23 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals in Greater Boston League wins over Revere (63-60) and Medford (60-45).