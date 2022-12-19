Former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson arrested on ‘non-violent family issue’ in Fall River

Former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested Monday for what authorities are calling a “non-violent family issue.”

Jackson, who signed a free-agent deal with the Chargers in the offseason, appeared in Fall River Probate and Family Court on Monday.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson. We will continue to gather information on this matter and will refrain from further comment at this time,” the Chargers said in a statement.