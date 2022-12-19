fb-pixel Skip to main content
Former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson arrested on ‘non-violent family issue’ in Fall River

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated December 19, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Jackson played four seasons with the Patriots before departing for Los Angeles.The Boston Globe

Former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested Monday for what authorities are calling a “non-violent family issue.”

Jackson, who signed a free-agent deal with the Chargers in the offseason, appeared in Fall River Probate and Family Court on Monday.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson. We will continue to gather information on this matter and will refrain from further comment at this time,” the Chargers said in a statement.

Jackson, 27, came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and helped New England win a Super Bowl as a rookie. In March, he signed a five-year deal with Los Angeles.

The Chargers placed him on season-ending IR in October after he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Week 7.


