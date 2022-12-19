Former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest arrested and charged with assault in California

Former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested Monday in connection with an alleged assault that took place in California earlier this month, according to reports.
McGinest went to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s station Monday morning to talk to police about an incident that took place Dec. 9, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Witnesses reportedly identified McGinest as having been allegedly involved in an assault at the Santa Monica Boulevard club.
According to reports, at the end of the interview, the 51-year-old was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He then posted the $30,000 bond and was released from custody shortly before 10 a.m.
The three-time Super Bowl champion was a first round pick of the Patriots in 1994, and played in New England for 12 years before finishing his career with the Browns.
He is an analyst on the NFL Network.
