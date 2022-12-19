Gaming commission approves sports betting license for MGM Springfield casino

If the commission can continue to check off items on its licensing and regulatory fronts, the timeline remains for retail sports betting to launch at some point in late January, and online sports betting booting up in early March.

The commission has now granted unanimously three licenses: Category 1 retail licenses to MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, and a Category 3 online license to WynnBet, tethered to the Everett casino.

Sports betting moved ever closer to reality on Monday when MGM Springfield casino received the second sports betting retail license granted by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

It’s no coincidence the sports calendar plays a part in the timeline: the Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 12, and the NCAA’s annual March Madness basketball tournament tips off on March 14.

Discussion on an online license for BetMGM, which would be tethered to the Springfield gaming establishment, began Monday afternoon.

Two of the commissioners raised concerns about the nature of the relationship between the Springfield casino and BetMGM as it relates to data sharing and responsible gaming, but agreed to address those issues after granting the casino’s retail license.

A third Category 1 retail sports betting license awaits Plainville’s Plainridge Park Casino, which is owned by Penn Entertainment, which owns Barstool Sportsbook. The MGC has already raised concerns about Barstool’s presence on college campuses and whether or not it is marketing to students under the legal betting age of 21.

Debate over the Plainridge license is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, if the MGC can satisfactorily address two other online applicants, BetMGM and Caesars, beforehand.

