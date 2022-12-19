How Harvard’s Tommy Amaker inspired Howard’s Kenny Blakeney as a player, and continues to do so as a coach

“Just watching [Amaker], I loved the way that he played,” Blakeney said. “I loved the commitment that he brought to the game, especially on the defensive end, and the integrity that he played with on the offensive end. He was an extension of Coach K.”

When Amaker later played for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, Blakeney started to envision a similar path for himself.

As a basketball-crazed kid growing up in Washington D.C. in the 1980s, Kenny Blakeney fondly remembers watching Tommy Amaker dominate as a floor general at nearby W.T. Woodson High School.

Once Amaker became an assistant coach at Duke, he was part of recruiting Blakeney and helped him live out that dream.

Fast-forward 16 years, and Amaker hired Blakeney to join his staff at Harvard. Fast-forward 11 more years, and their friendship is still strong. They reunited Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion, when Blakeney’s Howard Bison outlasted Amaker’s Crimson, 66-54.

“I didn’t like seeing him today,” Amaker joked after the loss, “but I’m very proud of Kenny and all he’s accomplished.”

It’s clear that they have tremendous respect for each other. While winning the battle of wits is difficult, the experience isn’t one they take for granted.

“I always viewed him as an African-American that embodied what a man means,” Blakeney said of Amaker. “That’s trying to do his very best in everything that he did. What a hell of a dude. I think he’s the best. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.”

Blakeney was considering shifting away from coaching in the mid-2000s, but he decided to call Amaker to see if he had a spot on his staff. Amaker was delighted to bring Blakeney aboard, and together they guided Harvard to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1946.

Blakeney, who also helped discover and develop Jeremy Lin, enjoyed collaborating to establish the culture of Harvard basketball alongside one of his best friends. Even when Blakeney did eventually step away from coaching after four years at Harvard, he stayed close with Amaker.

“Everything about him is right,” Blakeney said. “I just need him in my life.”

Amaker, 57, made it clear the admiration is mutual and praised Blakeney, 51, for taking an opportunity near his home with Howard and running with it. He believes Blakeney’s ability to connect with people of all backgrounds helps set him apart.

“I always say that he’s comfortable in the country club, the boardroom, and the ‘hood,” Amaker said. “It doesn’t matter where he is. He’s welcomed and accepted, and he brings value to those environments. That’s a gift that he has.”

The Harvard-Howard series was established before Blakeney joined the Bison in 2019, but he and Amaker have worked to make sure it continues as long as possible. The schools have faced each other seven times since 2013, and Sunday was the first time the Bison snatched the bragging rights.

On top of the basketball component and their friendship, the game carried extra significance to Amaker and his staff. The Crimson pride themselves on facing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as they did Morehouse College earlier this season. Amaker called it a “trademark” of the program.

“That’s something that Coach always brings up,” Harvard senior standout Chris Ledlum said. “It’s very important to him. A quote from Coach is, ‘If it’s very important to me, it should be very important to you, and vice versa.’ ”

Amaker has loved watching other sports on campus follow suit and embrace the opportunity to compete against HBCUs. The football team, for instance, faced Howard in October.

He firmly believes providing student-athletes with an education goes a long way. Basketball is important, but it’s about a lot more than that.

Said Amaker: “Seeing what we’ve been able to create here, with the basketball series, has been very significant and very moving.”

500 and counting

Saturday marked UMass’s Frank Martin’s 500th career game as a head coach (296-204) … The Minutemen are eighth in the nation in bench points per game (35.2) … Stonehill gave Boston College a scare last Tuesday, but the Eagles ended up outlasting the Skyhawks, 63-56, at Conte Forum. BC leads the series, 16-0 … UMass Lowell ranks in the top 12 in the nation in field goal percentage (50.4, 12th) and field goal percentage defense (36.6, eighth) … A big in-state clash is on the horizon, as UMass Lowell (11-2) hosts Boston University (7-5) Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are looking to bounce back after losing to Rhode Island, 77-75, last Tuesday.

