Most memorable World Cup in history was also the most global

The 22th edition truly was global in more than the guest list — countries from four continents won their groups and three were represented in the semifinals. And as satisfying as it was to see Argentina finally win its third crown and Lionel Messi find fulfillment in his fifth appearance, it was Morocco’s storied run that captured the planet’s attention.

It was held in the wrong place at an inconvenient time and was staged by a repressive host. And yet the men’s soccer World Cup that concluded on Sunday in Qatar with the most enthralling final imaginable was the most memorable and significant in history.

This was the tournament where Africa and Asia truly emerged and demanded attention and respect. Morocco tied and defeated the 2018 silver and bronze medalists (Croatia and Belgium), knocked out former champion Spain, blanked Portugal, and pushed the French to the 79th minute.

Tunisia drew with Denmark and beat France. Cameroon bested Brazil and Senegal took the Dutch to the 99th minute.

Japan came from behind to beat Germany and Spain, and took Croatia to a shootout. Australia made it to the second round, South Korea upset Portugal, and Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina.

There’s now undeniable quality and depth in two continents that traditionally have been considered outsiders in a tournament where only European and South American nations ever have made a final.

Four other African countries came within a bounce of the ball or a tiebreaker of qualifying. Senegal outkicked Egypt in a shootout. Tunisia beat Mali on an own goal. Cameroon advanced on away goals against Algeria, as did Ghana over Nigeria.

It’s notable that the last seven Africa Cup of Nations titles have been claimed by seven countries and that Burkina Faso, Mali, and the Democratic Republic of Congo have won medals. Africa could have had 10 entrants in this Cup instead of five and likely held its own.

Australia, which now competes out of Asia instead of Oceania, had to go to the 84th minute to win its playoff against the United Arab Emirates. And Oman, which defeated Japan, just missed the playoff.

A number of these countries likely will make the 2026 tournament in North America, where the field will be increased by half to 48. Critics said that the expansion would water down the quality, that it was a blatant money grab (not that it wasn’t) by FIFA, the corrupt federation that rules a sport of feet with grabby fingers.

But what we’ve seen during the past month is that once granted entry to the quadrennial dance a number of countries once dismissed as makeweights and minnows can kick up their heels.

The Argentines, who essentially faced knockout matches after their opening loss to the Saudis, will testify to that. They had to go to the 87th minute to put away the Mexicans. Then, two goals up on the Australians with 15 minutes left in their second-round match, they gave up an own goal and needed a diving, one-handed, point-blank save by keeper Emiliano Martinez on Garang Kuol in the 97th to avoid extra time.

Virtually every day of the tournament offered a must-watch match. The quarterfinals produced four. Croatia, seemingly beaten by Neymar’s 106th-minute strike, got a breakout goal from Bruno Petkovic three minutes from the end of extra time and won the shootout.

Argentina, up two goals on the Netherlands and in command with seven minutes remaining in regulation, blew the lead, had to play 120, and then survive a shootout.

Morocco, which took delight in tormenting its former colonizers, stifled Portugal and ended Cristiano Ronaldo’s Cup career. And France, which had gone ahead of England in the 78th minute, needed the unmissable Harry Kane to sky his second penalty to avoid extra time.

As entertaining as it would have been to have had a Morocco-Croatia final (and what were the Vegas odds on that happening?), the France-Argentina showdown had spellbinding story lines. Could Les Bleus become the first titlist in 60 years to repeat? Would the Albiceleste and Messi finally collect the gilded prize that had eluded them for so long?

For 80 minutes it was a lopsided yawner, and then the French came alive. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in two minutes, and we went to extra time and a thrilling mano-a-mano between Mbappe and Messi, and then to a shootout.

What if they’d gone to 150 minutes? To 180? This was one Cup we didn’t want to end. “What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport,” the immortal Pele, who won three of these with Brazil, posted on Instagram.

This was a tournament that should have been held earlier and elsewhere. Qatar bribed FIFA voters to obtain it, brutalized migrant workers to build its gleaming stadiums, and was an unwelcoming host throughout, harassing media and spectators alike.

But the beautiful game eventually obscured the ugliness and piqued uncommon interest from every continent about the next gathering.

Messi reportedly is headed to Miami next year to play for David Beckham’s MLS club after his Paris Saint-Germain’s contract expires. The tournament not only will have 48 aspirants, it also for the first time will be spread among three countries — US, Canada and Mexico.

People will be flying themselves dizzy — if it’s Monday this must be Monterrey. But the tournament again will be during the summer. And unlike this time, the fans will be able to get a beer.

