The Patriots aren’t playing like a well-coached team, and that’s on Bill Belichick

It doesn’t matter how decorated the coach is. This team is too often situationally and operationally deficient. Never was that more evident than in Sunday’s 30-24, soul-crushing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and beloved former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Belichick and his hand-picked coaching staff should be done trading on his legendary oeuvre. The fact is the Patriots don’t look or play like a well-coached team. They look like a slapdash operation.

Remember the old blind taste test? Two sodas would be presented side by side without their packaging to remove preconceived bias, and the results were often surprising. If you stripped away the Bill Belichick brand and evaluated the Patriots as NFL Team X, you would cringe at their coaching.

The Las Vegas Lateral Damage or the Sin City Catastrophe or however history will label the ill-advised last-play lateral from Jakobi Meyers that resulted in former Patriot Chandler Jones scoring the winning touchdown was the epitome of Patriots’ plummet in an area they’ve historically excelled — situational football. Could the Patriots be any worse there?

The buck stops with Bill. There are too many mistakes, miscues, and mental lapses.

On Monday, Belichick remained vague about how he can fix it. Belichick either doesn’t want to answer for it or maybe he just doesn’t have the answers.

“Yeah, it’s the first thing I said after the game is we have to play better situational football, play and coach better situational football,” he said Monday morning.

How?

Belichick: “Work on it. It’s not going to happen by itself.”

Enlightening.

At least this time he mentioned coaching because on Sunday he conspicuously omitted it from the football failings, saying, “We talk about situational football. We talk about it every week, but we, obviously, have to do a better job playing situational football and not making critical mistakes in the game.”

He’s the one that made the unorthodox decision to install failed head coaches/sycophants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as leaders of a lackluster offense. As Belichick said before the season, he’s ultimately responsible for everything with the team, so if it doesn’t go well, blame him. Except now that it’s time to absorb that blame, Belichick appears unwilling.

He’s being evasive and referencing answers provided in his contractually obligated interview on WEEI when confronted by reporters with the obvious frustration from players feeling the offensive coaching is holding the team back.

Belichick used his stellar reputation as cover for curious coaching staff decisions. Now, that six-Super Bowl-title cover has been blown. Offensively, the 7-7 Patriots are tied for 29th in first downs per game (17.1), 29th in third-down conversation rate (34.1 percent), and last in red zone touchdown percentage (37.8).

The Patriots don’t bear the hallmarks of a Hoodie-inculcated club team. If this were anyone else’s football outfit, you would say they exhibit the signs of poor coaching.

We used to mock teams that blew two timeouts in a goal-to-go situation early in the second quarter, including negating a touchdown with one of them; drew a penalty on a quarterback sneak to nullify another TD; and got a punt blocked with an unblocked rusher because the man assigned to block him was looking into the backfield when the ball was snapped.

All of those happened to the Patriots before they blew a 24-17 lead with 2:11 remaining to leave Las Vegas like so many do — down on their luck and at a total loss.

Over the last two seasons, no team has had more punts blocked than the Patriots with four, twice as many as any other team. They had three blocked in 2021.

Yes, the Raiders got some outrageous fortune on the tying 30-yard touchdown. It certainly seemed more probable than not (where have I heard that phrase before?) that Keelan Cole landed out of bounds.

However, it’s hard to say the Patriots deserved to win a game in which they went 2 for 13 on third down, failed in the red zone, had a punt blocked, saw Mac Jones (13 of 31 for a paltry 112 yards) compile a career-low completion percentage of 41.9, and called a stat-padding draw play to Rhamondre Stevenson on third and 10 with three seconds left instead of simply taking a knee to go to overtime.

That play precipitated the last-play lateral disaster.

The biggest indictment of the Patriots is that the Raiders played their typical historic brand of undisciplined, self-sabotaging football, committing 13 penalties, tied for the most in an NFL game this season.

The Silver and Black were trying desperately to lose their fifth game of the season in which they led by 13 or more points.

Yet, it was difficult to discern which team was the more disjointed, dysfunctional outfit. That’s alarming for the Patriots. I wish I could say it’s shocking.

In fairness, there have been some stellar coaching efforts this year from Belichick and Co. — the Green Bay game and shutting out Detroit, 29-0, come to mind.

However, overall, the Patriots don’t resemble a Belichick team — both in terms of execution and players openly questioning the coaching.

During the NCAA Tournament, bracketologists put the résumés of bubble teams side by side without names for clarity. Let’s do that.

Two teams are tied for 10th in the NFL in penalties with 86. Team A has 41 offensive penalties for 288 yards. Team B has 46 for 331 yards. Team A has 11 special teams penalties. Team B has 13. Team A has 15 offensive pre-snap penalties. Team B has 22.

Team A is the Cleveland Browns under Kevin Stefanski. Team B is your New England Patriots.

Surprised? We shouldn’t be at this point. The Fightin’ Belichicks are tied for fourth in the league in offensive penalties. They’re sixth in offensive pre-snap penalties (22), after four more Sunday.

Sunday’s loss was merely the apogee of issues that have plagued the Patriots all season, and it has their playoff chances in peril.

Belichick is still a good coach. But he always says that every year everyone starts over, previous performances or reputations get checked at the Gillette Stadium door. That applies to him, too.

This year, his team isn’t executing like a well-coached one. That’s on him.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist.