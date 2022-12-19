The Patriots’ offense is still a mess, and it’s not getting better

After going three-and-out on their opening possession — an increasingly common occurrence — the Patriots started their second from their 12-yard line. They managed to move 80 yards, getting the last 15 from a pass interference penalty against Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson, who was trying to contain Jakobi Meyers in the end zone.

Perhaps no sequence embodies the unit’s problems more than the five goal-line plays at the beginning of the second quarter.

LAS VEGAS — The wild finish to Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game shouldn’t obfuscate the fact that New England’s offense is still a mess. And it’s Week 15.

With the ball at the Las Vegas 2-yard line, here’s what the Patriots did next:

1. Quarterback Mac Jones handed the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who picked up a yard.

2. Jones sailed a pass well outside the reach of Jonnu Smith in the end zone.

3. Jones connected with Meyers for a 1-yard touchdown. But the score did not count because coach Bill Belichick decided to call a timeout before the snap. Once Jones realized what happened, he did not hide his frustration — another increasingly common occurrence.

4. On third and goal, Robertson broke up a pass intended for Nelson Agholor. On fourth down, Jones waved off New England’s sideline, indicating he wanted the offense to stay on the field. He got his wish.

5. The Patriots burned another timeout, their second of the half with 12 minutes to go, in order to avoid a delay-of-game penalty.

6. Jones successfully executed a quarterback sneak, jumping over the pile and into the end zone. But the score was once again nullified, this time because officials whistled Smith for a false start. The penalty pushed the Patriots back to the 6-yard line, so they settled for a 24-yard field goal that tied the game at 3.

Yikes.

Headed into Sunday’s game, the Raiders had allowed 14 consecutive touchdowns on first-and-goal situations from inside the 5. Their defense ranked last when inside their 10. Yet the Patriots still could not punch the ball in.

The Patriots entered with the worst red-zone offense in the league, scoring a touchdown on just 38.9 percent of their trips. Even the 1-12-1 Texans have found the end zone at a higher rate (42.9 percent).

Why not hand the ball to Stevenson again? He finished with 19 carries for 172 yards, and later broke free for a 34-yard touchdown, so clearly the Raiders had difficulties containing him. But Stevenson wasn’t even on the field for two of the goal-line plays, getting subbed out for rookie cornerback Marcus Jones.

The Patriots also elected to operate in a shotgun formation on multiple plays. Again, why not go under center and just punch the ball in? Coach Bill Belichick noted that tight end Hunter Henry’s brief absence played a factor, as Henry missed a stretch of plays while in the blue medical tent after getting poked in the eye.

“Without Hunter there, that wasn’t where we normally would’ve been,” Belichick said Monday morning. “But that’s what it was. We did what we thought was best at the time, given the circumstances, and maybe there’s other options that we’ll have in the future. We’ll see.”

Belichick wouldn’t elaborate on the reasoning behind the timeouts, only saying that there are “a combination of things” the Patriots need to improve.

Whether the coaching staff is overthinking decisions, Jones is unable to communicate the play on time, or players are confused about the call, these types of problems plaguing the offense should not be happening in Week 15. The Patriots have committed a league-high seven delay-of-game penalties.

The comedy of errors at the goal line might best encapsulate the dysfunctional operation that is New England’s offense, but the rest of the game featured plenty of mistakes, too. Dropped passes, inaccurate throws, untimely penalties, third-down throws short of the sticks — the Patriots did them all.

Mac Jones completed just 13 of 33 passing attempts (41.9 percent) for 112 yards. The offensive line has often been under fire, but it did not surrender a sack and protected Jones well. Asked why the passing attack featured such poor production, Belichick spoke generally.

“We just have to do a better job,” he said. “We’ve thrown the ball well. In other games, our completion percentage has been different than that. That’s not the standard, but just in general we just have to do a better job.”

Belichick’s message hasn’t veered much since training camp, when the offensive problems emerged. He offers his usual platitudes, that the team needs to coach and play better. Now, after yet another abysmal showing, it seems unlikely this offense will be able to do so.

