Tom Browning, who threw a perfect game and won a World Series with the Reds, dies at 62

Tom Browning, who pitched a perfect game for the Reds in 1988 and helped them win the World Series against the Athletics in 1990, died Monday, according to reports. He was 62.

The Boone County, Ky., sheriff said Browning was found unresponsive and “resuscitation efforts were not successful.” The release also states that “no foul play is suspected in connection with Mr. Browning’s death.”

Browning was 123-90 with a 3.94 ERA and 1,000 strikeouts in 1,921 innings in his 12-year career, 11 with Cincinnati and one with Kansas City.