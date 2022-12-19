Versatility at the heart of success for Burlington boys’ basketball team

The Red Devils have been rising while utilizing that small-ball approach under head coach Phil Conners . Last year, Burlington reached a new high mark with a Division 2 state semifinal appearance, falling to Norwood in a 69-66 overtime thriller.

Every player can shoot, create, and defend all five positions, even if they’re giving up size down low.

There are no positions in the starting lineup of the Burlington boys’ basketball team.

While two key players — captain Shane Mahoney and swingman Logan Shula — have graduated, Burlington (2-0) returns starters Cedric Rodriguez, Eric Sekyaya, and James Ellis, with two new faces ready to step up.

The first is 6-foot-1-inch forward Ben Poehler, a Swedish exchange student and the nephew of actress Amy Poehler, a 1989 Burlington graduate. Poehler’s father, Greg, captained the 1991 Burlington team and Ben is spending the school year at the home of his grandfather, Bill, a member of the UMass Boston Hall of Fame.

The second new starter is 5-foot-10-inch senior guard Jaden Brehm, who spent countless hours in the gym over the past nine months to prepare for his chance.

“It was a battle for a [starting] spot, so I just knew I wanted to work hard for it,” said Brehm, who scored 14 points in Burlington’s 54-31 opening win over Winchester.

“We’re in the gym every day. Instead of a lot of running, we do a lot of shooting drills. We’re taking 100 or 200 threes every practice. We know how much we value the 3-point shot, so we all have the green light and that confidence is contagious.”

When Rodriguez and Sekyaya first got to the varsity level, they were far from lethal shooters. But the senior cocaptains have been working tirelessly on their form, and both hit more than 60 triples last year.

“That’s how we make the court bigger for us,” said Conners, who played at Lowell High (’98) and Westfield State (’02).

“We live by the three, and die by it, but we live by it a lot. We put a lot of work into our shooting and it improves everything we do. It does take a sustained grind to have a program where guys can shoot as much as we do. Now we truly believe in it. We want to get up 30 to 40 threes in a game and we’ll miss 20 in a row if we have to.”

After nine years as an assistant at Lowell, Conners spent one season as interim head coach, then moved on to the head job at Tewksbury in 2012. The program started to take off in his third season, a trend that continued when he took over at Burlington ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Burlington went 11-11 in his first year, winning four straight to make the state tournament. The Red Devils won the Middlesex Freedom League in three of the next four seasons aside from the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season, with a 70-32 record in that span.

For this current crop of seniors, watching Burlington’s success build has provided extra motivation to stay sharp.

“We’ve had sustained success for four years and now it’s a snowball effect,” said Conners. “Kids have seen the players before them have success — like Jaden — he hasn’t left the gym for nine months and has made himself double the player he was. A lot of that is seeing and dying to be on the floor last year.”

Rodriguez and Sekyaya have been tasked with facilitating more following the graduation of Mahoney, the team leader in assists last season. At 6-3, Rodriguez is also the tallest player in the starting lineup; he totaled 50 points in the first two wins.

Sekyaya, a 5-foot-9-inch senior, is leading his squad in assists. Ellis, a 6-foot-2-inch junior, continues to serve as the “glue guy” for Burlington after playing nearly every minute of crunch time as a sophomore.

The system, said Sekyaya, “spreads the floor, creates drive and kick opportunities, and if you’re a facilitator, it opens up the court so much more.”

Burlington averaged more than 12 made 3-pointers per game last season and is off to a blistering start this year with comfortable wins over Winchester and Stoneham.

With good results in the regular season, Burlington hopes to secure more home games in the statewide tournament. Their gym was packed tight during last year’s run from the No. 3 seed in the D2 bracket, an atmosphere that Conners said is crucial toward maintaining the momentum of his burgeoning program.

“No one felt it was over until we started to play this year. Now that we’re in the gym, I’m past it, but all offseason we weren’t. It’s been a driving force for us we saw how fun that was, how exciting it was when our gym filled out, so we want to do everything in our power to go far and recreate that experience.”

Cedric Rodriguez (3) is a soaring presence for Burlington in the paint. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Senior forward Ben Poehler, a Swedish exchange student and the nephew of actress Amy Poehler (Burlington High, Class of 1989), is one of two new starters in the lineup for Burlington. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Courtside chatter

Holiday tournaments tip off across the Bay State during the week of Dec 26:

⋅ The BABC Classic features a number of intriguing nonleague matchups at Cathedral High on Dec. 27-28, including BC High vs. Everett and Burke vs. Cathedral.

⋅ The Commonwealth Motors Classic features six teams from the Merrimack Valley Conference and nonleague contestants Newburyport and St. John’s Prep. Each program gets three games in an eight-team bracket from Dec 28-30 at Merrimack College.

⋅ Newton North, Newton South, and Catholic Memorial continue their tradition in the Garden City Classic, with TechBoston subbing into the field for Lexington. The semifinals are Dec. 28 and the winners play Dec. 29 at Newton North.

⋅ Thursday, Medford hosts Boston Latin in a nonleague game that will benefit Micro Food Pantries throughout Medford. Admission is free for fans that bring a canned food donation.

⋅ Brockton earned a 72-67 win at BC High Saturday to hand the defending D1 state champion Eagles their first loss since February of 2021. Cam Monteiro tallied 13 points, Braxton Baxer scored 14 points, and Chidi Nwosu came off the bench to score 10 points, including a clutch bucket down the stretch to help seal the win.

⋅ Marblehead topped Beverly, 86-78, in the opener for both programs on Dec 13, handing the Panthers their first loss in the Northeastern Conference since 2019. On Friday, Dylan Crowley scored 25 points to help Beverly hold on for a 62-61 over Peabody . . . Kyle Kemembin produced 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 steals in his varsity debut as Lynn English opened with an 86-42 win over Chelsea . . . Taunton junior Troy Santos poured in a career-high 44 points in a 67-63 win at Sharon Tuesday.

Games to watch

Tuesday, New Mission at Burke, 6:30 p.m. — The Bulldogs have a late season debut and will get right into an intense contest against Boston City League rival New Mission.

Tuesday, Scituate at North Quincy, 6:30 p.m. — Despite losing star sophomore Daithi Quinn to transfer, North Quincy remains a top-tier program with senior Zach Taylor netting a team-high 31 points in a 61-48 win over Hanover. Scituate looks for a 3-0 start in Patriot League play.

Tuesday, Lawrence at Brockton, 7 p.m. — After surviving in close wins over Hingham and BC High, Brockton takes on a surging Lancers team that dropped 102 points in its home opener.

Wednesday, Archbishop Williams at Cardinal Spellman, 6:30 p.m. — Spellman coach Mike Perry equated this rivalry to a Thanksgiving border war on the gridiron, and both programs will put plenty of talent on the hardwood for this Catholic Central League bout.

Friday, Lynn English at Beverly, 7 p.m. — Former Northeastern Conference rivals meet in one of the better nonleague matchups to take in before the holiday break. Beverly has battled to a 1-1 start and English (2-0) has rolled so far against Greater Boston League competition.