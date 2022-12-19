Week 15 Review: It’s looking, sadly, like the end of an era for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick

There was Belichick, losing on an absurd lateral play — a failure of situational football, the hallmark of Belichick’s program for 23 years. And there was Brady, losing turnover after turnover against the Bengals and blowing a 17-point lead at home for the first time.

But Sunday’s games also couldn’t help but produce a tinge of sadness. It looked like the end of an era for the great Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

NFL Week 15 was marked by wild comebacks and spectacular meltdowns. It’s not often that multiple games in one regular-season weekend get a nickname and a Wikipedia page.

“The two fumbles were my fault,” Brady admitted. “It was uncharacteristic.”

Perhaps these are just blips for Brady and Belichick, who have shown flashes of greatness this year. But it’s looking like the end is approaching, and it’s tough seeing two legends get embarrassed like they did on Sunday.

Belichick’s defeat got dissected in Monday’s Globe, so Brady’s collapse is where we begin the Week 15 Review:

▪ Brady had been 89-0 at home when leading by 17 points. But the Buccaneers’ second half in their 34-23 loss to the Bengals was a disaster. Their possessions ended with a botched fake field goal, interception, fumble, fumble, interception, punt, and a touchdown in garbage time as the Bengals raced away with a win. All four turnovers were Brady’s, tying a career high (2001 vs. Denver).

And the Bengals reveled in rubbing Brady’s face in it. They took exception to Brady’s comment from his podcast last week that the Bengals’ defense was “fairly tough.”

“Future’s now, old man,” Bengals cornerback Eli Apple said as he ran off the field, via The Athletic. “We’re fairly tough on defense, remember that, all right?”

The 6-8 Buccaneers are still, somehow, in first place in the NFC South, but this year marks the first time in 23 seasons that Brady has lost eight games. And he is one loss from his first losing season.

Brady is not even close to the Buccaneers’ biggest problem. But he looks so miserable that you wonder if it’s draining his desire to continue his career.

“The phrase “any given Sunday” was appropriate, because you never know when you’re going to get the wackiest, screwiest, goofiest weekend of games. Week 15 marked the first time in NFL history that three teams (Vikings, Bengals, and Jaguars) overcame deficits of at least 17 points to win. And the first time since 1970 that two games in one weekend ended with walkoff defensive touchdowns.

Saturday, the Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Colts, 39-36. The Colts have embarrassed themselves plenty over the years — remember that fake punt against the Patriots? Or the “AFC Championship Game Participant” banner? — but reached a new level of humiliation with this defeat. Hopefully it will disqualify interim coach Jeff Saturday, whose promotion made a mockery of coaching and the NFL’s diversity efforts, from getting the full-time job.

The Cowboys also embarrassed themselves on Sunday, blowing leads of 21-7 (halftime) and 27-10 in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Jaguars, and also being unable to hold on to a 34-31 lead with 1:01 left in regulation. The 10-4 Cowboys are still looking good for the top wild-card spot in the NFC, but Dak Prescott has had two shaky games in a row and the Cowboys are trending in the wrong direction.

Finally Sunday, we had the Las Vegas Lateral, which was the NFL’s first walkoff fumble return touchdown in 44 years. The Raiders’ wild win came almost 50 years to the day of their “Immaculate Reception” loss to the Steelers.

▪ The Dolphins and Jets have been great stories, but they’re fading. The 11-3 Bills are dormie with three weeks to play, needing only one win/tie, or one Dolphins loss/tie, to clinch the AFC East title.

The Dolphins fought hard on Saturday night, taking the Bills down to the wire in a tough road game in the snow. But they only scored 3 points in the fourth quarter and the defense couldn’t get off the field as the Bills took the final 5:56 off the clock in a 32-29 win.

The Dolphins’ 8-3 record has turned to 8-6 following consecutive road losses to the 49ers, Chargers, and Bills. They were the AFC’s No. 2 seed just three weeks ago, but now are No. 7 and not looking like a top contender.

And the Jets’ issues were the same in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Lions — a great team effort, but not enough from the quarterback to win. It’s not fair to put it all on Zach Wilson, since he did hit a few big plays and threw for 317 yards, and the Jets’ defense allowed a 51-yard touchdown inside the final two minutes. But Wilson completed just 51 percent of his passes and again was too erratic.

The Jets are 7-7 after losing four of their last five games, and are No. 9 in the AFC playoff race. They would be a legit contender if they had a better quarterback.

▪ The Big Cats are still roaring. The Lions’ win over the Jets was their third in a row, and sixth in seven games, to get to 7-7. They are just a half-game behind the 7-6-1 Commanders for the No. 7 playoff spot in the NFC, and Detroit finishes with three winnable games — Panthers, Bears, and Packers. Dan Campbell’s team just might pull off an incredible turnaround from 1-6 to the playoffs.

And the Jaguars won their third game in four weeks with an impressive 40-34 comeback victory over the Cowboys. The 6-8 Jaguars are the No. 10 seed in the AFC and may have too many teams to jump to get into the wild-card discussion. But they sit just one game behind the 7-7 Titans in the South, with a Week 18 matchup set for Jacksonville. My pretend money is on Doug Pederson’s team.

Quick hits

▪ Can the entire NFC South get relegated? It doesn’t seem fair that one team among the 6-8 Buccaneers and 5-9 Falcons, Saints, and Panthers is going to host a first-round playoff game. In the future, the division winner should still get a playoff berth, but the NFL should take away the automatic home game.

▪ The AFC is increasingly looking like the Bills, Chiefs, and Bengals as the only teams that matter. The 11-3 Bills and 10-4 Bengals have head-to-head wins over the 11-3 Chiefs, which could determine playoff seeding. The Bills and Bengals have a huge clash in Cincinnati in two weeks.

▪ Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is playing with impressive poise, and the 49ers are a dangerous contender, especially with their top-ranked defense. But I’m still skeptical that Purdy will play as well in the playoffs, when he faces complete teams with good offenses and defenses. He beat a dysfunctional Buccaneers team and a Seahawks team with the 29th-ranked scoring defense.

▪ Deshaun Watson … still stinks. He is 2-1 as the starter, but the Browns have scored just two offensive touchdowns in three games. It’s understandable that he’s rusty after nearly two years off, but he’s not playing like a $46 million quarterback.

▪ The team no one wants to face is … the Texans? They may be 1-12-1, but they took the Cowboys to the brink last week and took the Chiefs to overtime on Sunday. The Texans were outgained, 502 yards to 219, but the two-quarterback system with Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel seems to be slowing down the game and keeping the Texans competitive.

▪ Would like to hear the officials tell their side of the story in the Commanders-Giants game. Receiver Terry McLaurin claimed that the line judge gave him the OK for lining up properly, but the official still threw the flag for illegal formation, negating the Commanders’ last-second touchdown. And there was blatant pass interference against Curtis Samuel in the end zone on the final play, yet no flag was thrown.

Tracking former Patriots

▪ Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones: Had two tackles, two quarterback hits, and two passes defended Sunday, and his fumble return touchdown was the second of his career (2013 vs. Baltimore).

▪ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Now 7-7 after a fourth straight loss, this one 17-14 to the Chargers. Nineteen of the last 20 teams to start 7-3 have made the playoffs (2021 Ravens didn’t), but the Titans are falling apart at the seams.

▪ Giants coach Brian Daboll: Huge win over the Commanders, the Giants’ first in five weeks. They improved to 8-5-1 and put themselves in great position to make the playoffs.

▪ Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell: His Vikings are 11-3 and pulled off the biggest comeback ever. I keep waiting for them to collapse, and they keep pulling off crazy wins.

Stats of the week

▪ The Giants snapped an 11-game losing streak in prime time, dating to 2018.

▪ Jones’s game-winning fumble return touchdown with no time remaining was the third in NFL/AFL history. The Raiders’ Dave Casper did it in 1978 (”Holy Roller” game) and the Patriots’ Chuck Shonta did it in 1960 against the Titans (now Jets).

▪ The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts became the third quarterback with 300 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a game, joining Prescott (2020) and Jack Kemp (1963).

▪ Before the Vikings’ win over the Colts, the last team to come back from a deficit of at least 24 points to win was Washington in 2015 over the Buccaneers. The winning quarterback in both games: Kirk Cousins.

▪ Patrick Mahomes’s 87.8 completion percentage (36 of 41) is the highest in NFL history with at least 40 pass attempts.

▪ The Cardinals, apparently not worried about the arm of Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien, became the first team in at least seven seasons to use four or fewer defensive backs on every snap. They lost, 24-15.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.