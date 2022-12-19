With the offense slumping, Norwell girls’ basketball relied on stout defense to beat East Bridgewater

“I’m very confident that our kids are going to put ourselves in a good situation, even if it’s an off night,” Marani said.

Despite dealing with a shooting slump, the Clippers still found a way to beat ninth-ranked East Bridgewater, using stout defense and steady poise to capture a 42-41 win at home on Monday.

The Clippers (3-0) retooled their attack this season after Globe All-Scholastic center Grace Oliver transferred to Nobles. Their wins have featured three different leading scorers. On Monday, senior guard Sara Cashin carried the load with 14 points. Chloe Kirchner and Chloe Richardson (three 3-pointers) each added 9 points in the South Shore League win.

“The nice thing is, it’s somebody different every night,” Marani said.

Marani gave Kirchner the primary defensive assignment: thwart Vikings standout senior Sophie Bradbury. Sophomore Reagan Dowd stepped in to spell Kirchner when she needed a rest. East Bridgewater (3-1) held control early and came on strong late, but Norwell avoided foul trouble to stay in front during the second half.

“[Kirchner] is the beginning of our defensive game plan. Anytime we have an opponent, it is [about] who do we need to put Chloe on, and she will just grind that kid down because she works so hard,” Marani said.

Marani said that his players are still adjusting to new roles early in the season, but a gritty win against a tough conference foe affirms his trust.

“As a coach, you don’t need everyone to play the most amazing game or their best game ever,” he said. “You just need to be able to count on the decisions they make on both sides of the floor. And the thing that’s awesome about this team is they’re a very high-IQ team and they make very good decisions.”