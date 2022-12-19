fb-pixel Skip to main content
Xander Bogaerts posts a goodbye message to Red Sox fans

By Hayden Bird Boston.com,Updated December 19, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Xander Bogaerts saluted the fans at Fenway Park in his final homestand as a member of the Red Sox.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Xander Bogaerts is officially gone from Boston, but he hasn’t forgotten about Red Sox fans.

Bogaerts, 30, signed an 11-year deal with the Padres earlier in December, ending a decade-long run in Boston that included winning two World Series titles.

The longtime shortstop left via free agency in a move that was difficult for many Red Sox fans to process.

On Monday morning, Bogaerts posted a goodbye message to Boston on his Instagram.

“Thank you for an incredible ride (and what a ride it was)!” wrote Bogaerts. “It was an honor to wear the Red Sox uniform and play in front of the best and most knowledgeable fans in baseball.”

“There were some highs and lows but two World Series trophies during my time to celebrate with you all was absolutely incredible,” Bogaerts added.

He thanked the Red Sox organization as a whole as well as “every player that took the field with me in a Red Sox uniform.”

Bogaerts closed with a simple message.

“Thank you Boston,” he wrote. “Until we meet again!”

