UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal, court says

LONDON (AP) — Judges at Britain’s High Court say the U.K. government’s controversial plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal.
But two judges also ruled that the government failed to consider the circumstances of the individuals it tried to deport.
The ruling is a partial victory for the government but is likely to face further legal challenges.
Several asylum-seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union filed lawsuits to stop the Conservative government acting on a deportation agreement with Rwanda that aims to deter migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats.
The U.K. plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in boats to the East African country, where their asylum claims would be processed. Applicants granted asylum would stay in Rwanda rather than returning to the U.K.
More than 44,000 people have arrived in Britain across the Channel this year, and several have died in the attempt.