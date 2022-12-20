Darren Aronofsky, director of ‘The Whale,’ says movies are ‘empathy-making machines’

His new movie “The Whale,” in Boston theaters Dec. 21, follows Charlie (Brendan Fraser), a 600-pound gay man at risk of dying of congestive heart failure who attempts a final reconciliation with his family. Fraser, who starred in “The Mummy” franchise, is now generating Oscar buzz for his performance in “The Whale.” But critics of the movie have taken issue with the fact that the former action hero donned prosthetics, including a so-called “fat suit,” for the role, and noted how it treats his character’s weight as a “ spectacle .”

In “Requiem for a Dream” (2000), he chronicled the horrors of drug addiction; in “Black Swan” (2010), he followed a ballerina’s perfectionistic descent into madness. His films often contain layers of symbolism, as in “Black Swan,” with its dueling visions of idealized femininity .

Darren Aronofsky is known for directing films about humanity at its extremes.

“The Whale” takes place almost entirely inside of Charlie’s living room and follows his conversations with his closest friend, Liz (Hong Chau), his ex-wife, Mary (Samantha Morton), and his teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).

Charlie left his wife and daughter when Ellie was 8 after falling in love with a man and coming out as gay. When the film opens, Ellie has grown into an angry, often-spiteful 17-year-old who’s failing out of high school. Charlie, now an online English teacher, seeks to reconnect with Ellie and help her see the good in herself.

The film is based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter, who also wrote the screenplay.

In a Zoom interview last week, Aronofsky sat down with the Globe to talk about casting Fraser for the lead role, how he depicted Charlie’s relationship with food, and whether we can “save” each other.

Director Darren Aronofsky attended "The Whale" screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Nov. 29 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Q. How did you feel after you first saw “The Whale” onstage a decade ago?

A. You expect not to be able to relate to these characters. You walk in there with your normal prejudices, and suddenly, you’re confronted with characters that seem impossible to understand — but then within five minutes, your eyes start to open. And pretty deep into it, they kind of break your heart.

To me, that’s the beauty and promise of a great movie. Movies are these empathy-making machines, where you can go and see a film about a character at a distinct corner of the world, and if there’s some true emotion and conditions, you can really see the world through their eyes.

And so after seeing the play, I just so desperately wanted to share Charlie with the world.

Q. How did you know that it would work visually to have almost all of the film set inside one room?

A. I didn’t; it was a huge risk to do. But I felt that the writing and the performances, if they were strong enough, would captivate and fascinate an audience in the same way that the play fascinated me.

Q. Can you talk about your intent with the way you framed scenes of Charlie eating — why you amplified the particular sound of him chewing?

A. There are many different experiences that people have in this life. This is one specific story, and it’s related very much to our writer, Sam Hunter’s story, who basically had a big depression at a point in his life. He’s talked a lot about this, and he was self-medicating with food. It wasn’t a healthy situation, his relationship to food. I think, in fact, most people on the planet of all shapes and sizes have in some way a complicated relationship with food and eating.

So I think it’s really human. I deal with it in “Requiem for a Dream”: [Ellen Burstyn’s character] has these incredibly complicated addiction challenges with food.

Q. It sounds like you’re saying that framing his eating in that more ominous way is showing the way he feels about it specifically, not necessarily passing a judgment on it?

Of course it’s specific to him. But Charlie very clearly is killing himself with food. That’s what he’s doing — it’s said very clearly in the film. And that’s where the emotional baggage he’s carrying has taken him.

He doesn’t know how to stop, he doesn’t know if he wants to stop — and that’s kind of what the film is about. It’s asking the audience to take a ride with this one specific person, which is based on the real lived experience of our screenwriter, and follow that psychology to its conclusion.

Q. Characters in the movie argue over whether we can save other people. What’s your answer to that question?

A. Yes. I think that’s what the film shows.

[Charlie’s friend] Liz says, “I don’t think we can save other people.” But I think Charlie does, in some ways, save Ellie.

What I love most about Sam’s writing is that with all of these characters, they’re always struggling, there’s always a lot of challenges, but there’s always hope. And behind that hope, there is goodness. And I think Sam is on that side of his belief.

Q. I read in the press notes that you spent a decade looking for the right person to play Charlie, and it was a trailer for “Journey to the End of the Night” that Brendan Fraser was in that led you to pick him. What did he do that was so special?

A. It was just seeing him and being reminded of him. In the last 10 years, he hadn’t popped into our heads. He hasn’t had that many opportunities over the years, so no one suggested him. And then I saw that trailer, and it was a lightbulb moment.

Q. You put a lot of symbolism and deeper messaging in your movies. Do you think you have any responsibility if people misunderstand your messaging?

A. I think first and foremost, it’s all about entertainment.

The messaging is always another level. The first thing is to make something that’s engaging, that is entertaining to audiences. And then the message stuff is just sort of — it’s sometimes fun to put things in there that people can take away and talk about and think about afterwards.

Interview was edited and condensed.

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.