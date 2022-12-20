When the line between TV role and real life gets blurry

This strain of fan behavior has been part of small-screen stardom since the beginning of television. Because TV characters are in our homes week after week, they can seem “real” to some viewers who confuse the fictional character with the actor or actress playing him or her.

So convincing, in fact, that Edebiri is now learning what many actors have learned before her: that some fans have a tendency to lose sight of the line between make-believe and reality.

During his years starring as a kindly and all-knowing physician on “Marcus Welby, M.D.” (1969-1976), Robert Young received countless letters from viewers seeking medical advice. Performers who play villains on soap operas have reported being berated for their villainy while shopping for groceries in a supermarket. Actors who portray lawyers have recounted tales of being asked for legal advice by people evidently unclear on the concept of “acting.” Milo Ventimiglia, who played hall-of-fame dad-with-all-the-answers Jack Pearson on “This Is Us,” has said that some fans treat him as if he really was Jack.

“A lot of people, they want a hug,” Ventimiglia told Jimmy Kimmel a few years ago. “They don’t really ask me for advice, but they want that paternal knowing that things are OK.”

In Edebiri’s case, some viewers assume she possesses Sydney’s culinary expertise. “People will come up to me at restaurants and be like ‘Can you cook?’” Edebiri told The Hollywood Reporter. “And [I’m like] ‘I’m not helping, I’m off-duty right now.”

A version of this plays out even on the homefront. During family holiday gatherings in the past, her mother has resisted her daughter’s offers to help in the kitchen. “I’ve always been like, ‘Let me in, I want to cook, I want to make something,’” Edebiri said. “And she’s been like, “No.’”

But playing a cook so well on TV has apparently enhanced Edebiri’s credibility with her mom. “And now she’s like, ‘Ayo, when are you making something? What are you bringing? When are you going to cook for me?’” Edebiri said. “I’m like, ‘OK, so that is what it took.’”





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.