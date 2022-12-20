Boston-area housing market keeps cooling off, but prices remain stubbornly high

The median-priced single-family home sold for $760,000 last month, up from $749,000 in October, according to GBAR, and that’s 1.3 percent higher than the same month last year. But the underlying point, that our housing market is in decline, still stands. While the median price was up month-to-month, it was still down significantly from June, when it peaked at just under $900,000.

Both sales and new listings fell significantly in November, a clear sign of a slouching market. But home prices, thanks to the region’s crisis of undersupply, actually ticked up month-over-month, according to figures released Tuesday by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors. It was their first increase since the market began downshifting over the summer.

It was another month of declines in Greater Boston’s housing market, except for the one measure that matters most to buyers: Price.

“It’s quite likely we’ve hit the ceiling on prices, at least for now,” said GBAR president Melvin A. Vieira, Jr., an agent at RE/MAX Destiny. “Buyers simply can’t afford as much home as they could just six months ago, and with listings starting to sit longer and become more plentiful sellers are having to lower their expectations on property value and even make price adjustments to attract offers.”

Indeed, buyer demand was way down in November. That’s typical of the fall and winter months, but relatively high mortgage rates along with rising inflation have made that seasonal dip in the market far more pronounced.

Just 889 single-family homes were sold in the region in November, a 29.6 percent drop from the same time last year. Condominium sales fell at a similar rate, dropping 30.9 percent from the figure recorded in November 2021 to 701 last month.

In theory, Vieira, Jr. said, buyers should have a little more power these days compared to earlier this year, when homes were flying off the market, sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars over the asking price.

But whatever pricing power has shifted in favor of the buyer may be outweighed by the cost of borrowing right now. The national average rate on a 30-year-fixed rate mortgage currently sits at 6.31 percent, down from around 7 percent in early November, but still more than double what it was this time last year, according to Freddie Mac. That means a monthly payment on the median-priced house in Greater Boston is about $1,150 higher than it was on the same-priced house a year ago.

“Our fall market has been hit by a double whammy of rising inflation and higher mortgage interest rates which has not only reduced buyer purchasing power, but diminished overall demand as some have stopped looking for a home altogether,” said Vieira, Jr. “As costs have risen across the economy, we’ve seen more and more buyers apply the brakes to their home search.”

Sellers too, are pulling back. New listings of single-family homes were down 34.2 percent in November compared to the month prior, sitting at just 747.

Don’t get your homebuying hopes up. As long as the region’s housing supply remains low, we’re unlikely to see any meaningful price declines anytime soon, even as the market continues to trend down.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.