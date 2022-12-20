fb-pixel Skip to main content

Elon Musk has been silent since his poll. But Snoop Dogg hasn’t.

By Dana Gerber Globe Staff,Updated December 20, 2022, 44 minutes ago
Snoop Dogg attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

When Elon Musk put out a poll on Sunday asking Twitter users whether or not he should step down as head of the social platform — which he purchased for $44 billion just two months ago — it seemed he was ready to drop it like it’s hot.

Leave it to Snoop Dogg to offer to pick it up.

The 51-year-old rapper launched a poll of his own on Sunday, asking his 20.8 million followers if he should run Twitter. The response? Of nearly 3.4 million votes cast, a whopping 81 percent supported Snoop Dogg becoming the new “chief Twit.”

Meanwhile, Musk’s poll — which drew more than 17 million votes — went decidedly in the other direction, with about 57 percent of voters telling the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to move on. While Musk promised he would “abide by the results of this poll,” he has yet to acknowledge the results.

On Monday, user @WallStreetSilv tweeted “Did bots brigade the Elon poll yesterday?” analyzing the number of likes and votes cast compared to a separate poll Musk conducted in November.

Musk’s response? “Interesting,” the billionaire wrote.

The proliferation of bots on the platform was among Musk’s initial concerns when taking over Twitter, but he has had to deal with far more human matters over his tenure.

Over the past two months, Musk’s leadership has sparked mass layoffs and resignations, an exodus of advertisers, suspensions or banning of journalists who wrote about him and accounts that link to rival platforms, and a broad sentiment that end days may be near for the site.

So will Musk pass the reins of power to Snoop Dogg? It remains to be seen, but the way the Great Twitter Saga™ has unfolded so far, anything is possible.

