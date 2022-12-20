Elon Musk has been silent since his poll. But Snoop Dogg hasn’t.

When Elon Musk put out a poll on Sunday asking Twitter users whether or not he should step down as head of the social platform — which he purchased for $44 billion just two months ago — it seemed he was ready to drop it like it’s hot.
Leave it to Snoop Dogg to offer to pick it up.
The 51-year-old rapper launched a poll of his own on Sunday, asking his 20.8 million followers if he should run Twitter. The response? Of nearly 3.4 million votes cast, a whopping 81 percent supported Snoop Dogg becoming the new “chief Twit.”
Should I run Twitter ?— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022
Meanwhile, Musk’s poll — which drew more than 17 million votes — went decidedly in the other direction, with about 57 percent of voters telling the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to move on. While Musk promised he would “abide by the results of this poll,” he has yet to acknowledge the results.
On Monday, user @WallStreetSilv tweeted “Did bots brigade the Elon poll yesterday?” analyzing the number of likes and votes cast compared to a separate poll Musk conducted in November.
Musk’s response? “Interesting,” the billionaire wrote.
Very interesting when you compared the number of votes versus the number of likes on the tweets.— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 19, 2022
Did bots brigade the Elon poll yesterday? @elonmusk https://t.co/kLnm540itw
The proliferation of bots on the platform was among Musk’s initial concerns when taking over Twitter, but he has had to deal with far more human matters over his tenure.
Over the past two months, Musk’s leadership has sparked mass layoffs and resignations, an exodus of advertisers, suspensions or banning of journalists who wrote about him and accounts that link to rival platforms, and a broad sentiment that end days may be near for the site.
So will Musk pass the reins of power to Snoop Dogg? It remains to be seen, but the way the Great Twitter Saga™ has unfolded so far, anything is possible.
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.