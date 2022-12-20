Elon Musk has been silent since his poll. But Snoop Dogg hasn’t.

When Elon Musk put out a poll on Sunday asking Twitter users whether or not he should step down as head of the social platform — which he purchased for $44 billion just two months ago — it seemed he was ready to drop it like it’s hot.

Leave it to Snoop Dogg to offer to pick it up.

The 51-year-old rapper launched a poll of his own on Sunday, asking his 20.8 million followers if he should run Twitter. The response? Of nearly 3.4 million votes cast, a whopping 81 percent supported Snoop Dogg becoming the new “chief Twit.”