Framingham shoe designer bought by Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc. has acquired Framingham-based running shoe designer Topo Athletic for an undisclosed amount. Topo founder and chief executive Tony Post will remain with Topo as its CEO, and report to Bill Jordan, the president of Designer Brands. The acquisition of Topo, which Post launched in 2012 after tenures at Rockport Co. and Vibram USA, enables Ohio-based Designer Brands to enter the premium athletic shoe category; Designer Brands is perhaps best known for its chain of Designer Shoe Warehouse stores, but it also owns a variety of shoe brands. SGB Media reported that the company told its employees and customers that Topo would continue to keep its current management and corporate employees, as well as its specialized running shoe sales and distribution reps. — JON CHESTO

RENTAL CARS

Safety officials investigating allegations that Hertz rented cars needing recall repairs

The US government’s road safety agency says it is investigating allegations that Hertz rented vehicles to customers without getting required recall repairs. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a document posted Tuesday on its website that it has information indicating Hertz rented Nissan and Ford vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls. The agency says that would violate the federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act. It has opened an investigation to audit Hertz’s recall record. Hertz said that it’s reviewing NHTSA’s request for information. “We are committed to providing safe rentals for our customers,” the Florida company said. In 2016, Congress passed a transportation bill with a provision that stops companies from renting vehicles unless recall repairs have been made. The measure was originally named the Raechel and Jacqueline Houck Safe Rental Car Act. The sisters were killed in a 2004 head-on crash when a power steering hose defect in a rented Chrysler PT Cruiser caused a fire and the car went out of control. The vehicle was rented from Enterprise and had an open safety recall that had not been repaired. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

British government refuses to offer more money to striking health care workers

The British government said Tuesday it will not offer more money to nurses and ambulance crews to end strikes that are piling pressure on an already overstretched health system. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative administration is under pressure to increase its pay offer to health care staff who are seeking big raises in the face of decades-high inflation that was running at 10.7 percent in November. Thousands of nurses walked off the job Tuesday in their second 24-hour strike this month. Ambulance drivers, paramedics, and dispatchers are set to strike on Wednesday and again on Dec. 28. They are joining railway staff, passport officers, and postal workers in the UK’s biggest strike wave for decades, a response to a cost-of-living crisis driven by soaring food and energy prices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

A USPS logo adorns the back doors of United States Postal Service delivery vehicles as they proceed westbound along 20th Street from Stout Street and the main post office in downtown Denver on June 1, 2022. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

POSTAL

USPS to spend almost $10 billion for electric delivery trucks

The US Postal Service will spend nearly $10 billion for new electric vehicles in a push to make its mail delivery fleet more environmentally friendly. The agency will purchase 66,000 electric vehicles for its mail delivery fleet by 2028, according to a statement Tuesday. That represents about a quarter of USPS’s current level, and the postal service will continue exploring the potential to make its entire fleet electric. The development marks a dramatic turnaround from the Postal Service’s prior announcement for plans to replace its fleet of aging red, white, and blue delivery vans with mostly gasoline-powered models. That was a blow to President Biden’s climate plans and a bid by electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. About $3 billion of the planned investment will come from Inflation Reduction Act funds. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Lemon boom in China to ward off COVID

Business is suddenly booming for China’s lemon farmers as citizens turn to natural remedies to fight a mounting wave of COVID infections. “The market is very much on fire,” said one farmer called Wen, who only gave his surname when reached by phone. Wen grows lemons on about 130 acres in Anyue, a county in the southwestern province of Sichuan that produces around 70 percent of the fruit in China. He said his sales have skyrocketed to 20 to 30 tons a day over the past week, from just 5 or 6 tons previously. The surge in demand for Wen’s lemons is coming from cities like Beijing and Shanghai, where people are rushing to buy foods rich in vitamin C to boost their immunity in the latest battle against the pandemic. As cold and flu medicines run short, it’s yet another example of how an unprepared public is being forced to contend with the government’s abrupt shift away from the COVID-zero policies that have ruled for the past three years. There’s insufficient evidence that vitamin C can treat or prevent COVID. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOUSING

Home building continued to drop in November

New US home construction continued to decline in November and permits plunged as high borrowing costs paired with widespread inflation eroded housing affordability and demand. Residential starts decreased 0.5 percent last month to a 1.43 million annualized rate, according to government data released Tuesday. Single-family homebuilding dropped to an annualized 828,000 rate, the lowest since May 2020. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

The Mobil logo and gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station on Oct. 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty

ENERGY

Exxon refuses to use tankers that transported Russian oil

Exxon Mobil Corp., is avoiding hiring oil tankers that previously carried cargoes from Russia, putting itself in the same camp as Shell with a move that pressures owners to choose whether to serve Moscow’s interests or not. The largest oil company in the United States began asking that, beginning Dec. 5, shipowners must ensure the tankers on lease to Exxon haven’t carried crude cargoes which are either Russian, originated in Russia, or come from a person connected with Russia, a clause seen by Bloomberg shows. Failure to do so would allow Exxon to terminate the charter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TAXIS

Two NY men charged with hacking into taxi dispatch system at JFK airport

With a flat fee of $70 for trips into Manhattan and a guaranteed stream of passengers, a ride to and from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport is one of the more lucrative journeys for the city’s cab drivers. But federal prosecutors say two 48-year-old Queens men found another way to profit from the crowd of taxis waiting long hours for passengers at the airport, conspiring with Russians to hack the dispatch system and allow drivers to cut ahead in line for a $10 payment. The two men, Daniel Abayev and Peter Leyman, were arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusions for hacking into the system from November 2019 to November 2020. Prosecutors said the pair worked with Russian nationals to access the system through various methods, including bribing someone to insert a flash drive into computers that allowed them to enter the system via Wi-Fi and stealing tablets connected to the dispatch operation. They then used their access to move certain taxis to the front of the line for $10 each, allowing drivers to bypass a holding lot that frequently required hours-long waits before they were dispatched to a terminal. — BLOOMBERG NEWS