Moss art, anyone? Here’s what’s new in Greater Boston retail

Now Garden Streets’ latest iteration has come to life at the CambridgeSide mall in the form of a 4,500-square-foot retail and experiential craft store. Named Studio by Garden Streets , it sells household plants and trinkets — think MBTA jigsaw puzzles, lego ornaments, and olive wood honey dippers.

In 2018, Jen Gouldstone left her tech career to try something new: plants. Her company, Garden Streets, brightened up offices with live greenery using the “principles of biophilic design.” When COVID ushered in remote work, she started hosting virtual workshops for companies that thought their employees might like to try succulent terrarium building.

Advertisement

Customers can also incorporate greenery into art projects of their own at do-it-yourself tables where they’ll find everything needed to create dried floral arrangements, shadow box bouquets, wine bottle planters, and more. In a connected side room with TV screens, Gouldstone and her crew also host workshops on everything from making origami and birchbox centerpieces to watercolor painting and moss art. Some sessions are seasonal, such as creating chunky stockings and winter wreaths.

Since opening in early November, the workshops have been a hit for date nights and evenings of family bonding, Gouldstone said. Next, she hopes to expand to accommodate events, including birthday and bachelorette parties.

Owner Jen Gouldstone worked in tech before launching Garden Streets in 2018. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“There’s a ton of items in here,” added Gouldstone, who grew up crafting as a child in China and then later in Boston. “The idea is just to show as much nature as possible, in every form,” and to elevate New England vendors — many of them, like Gouldstone, from minority communities.

Among the items on sale are maple syrup bottles from Vermont, macrame tapestries from Boston artist Mia Whittmore, and reclaimed wood furniture from Needham. “Really just things people would like to have in their homes,” Gouldstone said.

The Cambridge store — and its counterpart in Chicago — also allow Gouldstone to draw on the same skills she relied on as a tech industry project manager. The responsibilities of running a business are not so unlike spearheading operations at a startup. Except this time, instead of overseeing droves of code at Google or TripAdvisor, Gouldstone might spend her day driving to soapmakers in her minivan or espousing the benefits of having a plant on your desk.

Advertisement

“We’re in the learning stage,” she added. “I think in the future, the store could be so much more.”

100 Cambridgeside Pl 2nd floor, Cambridge; www.studio.gardenstreets.com/

The do-it-yourself table for dried floral arrangements at Studio by Garden Streets. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Get fitted for a suit on Newbury

Climb to the second floor of a Newbury Street walkup early next year, and you might come across SuitShop’s first Massachusetts location — a cozy, 1,000 square foot showroom “with a speakeasy feel,” said co-founder Diana Ganz.

The racks will be lined with the online clothier’s collection of gender-inclusive suits and tuxedos, priced between $200 and $300. It will be the ideal place to be fitted for a look, Ganz said, that can be shipped directly to your home. (Only a few select styles can be purchased at the store.) Customers will be free to mix and match fabrics or colors on site, and wedding parties can book appointments to shop around together, drinks in hand.

The company has two existing stores in Philadelphia and Denver, but the Boston launch is something of a homecoming for Ganz, who spent 11 years in the area after business school at MIT. She later lived in the North End with her fellow founder and childhood friend, Jeanne Foley.

Advertisement

A rendering of the SuitShop Newbury Street showroom. SuitShop

“That’s why we know and love Newbury Street,” Ganz said. “Opening there makes perfect sense.”

SuitShop has tried out the Boston market twice before, with successful pop-ups at the Tie Bar on Newbury.

135 Newbury St., 2nd floor; www.suitshop.com

Allbirds expands (again), to the Pru

Allbirds, the footwear retail that made its name with eco-friendly shoes, opened a 3,700 square foot store in the Prudential Center in late November. The location is its fifth in Boston and the second largest Allbirds in the country, behind a store in New York City.

“We have found a real sense of community and brand love as we’ve launched throughout many neighborhoods” of Boston, co-CEO Tim Brown said in a statement. “As a city well known for its vast historical merit, the Boston area is also a bustling hub with a growing retail, food, and cultural arts scene. The Prudential area is a great example of this, and we’re excited to see what else it has in store.”

The store will sell Allbirds’ usual offerings, including fan favorites like the Plant Pacer and R&R Sweat Collection. But its chairs are distinct, designed by Allbirds’ head of design Jamie McLellan to have the perfect height and tilt to try on shoes. The service desk of the front is a New England special, too, made of locally sourced wood.

800 Boylston St., Boston; www.allbirds.com

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.