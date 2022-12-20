Plainridge granted temporary sports betting license

The gaming commission attached two conditions to Plainridge Park’s temporary license. One stipulates that no one under age 21 can attend any Barstool College Football Show event. The other requires Plainridge to cooperate fully with the MGC’s investigation into Barstool Sports and any potential problems the successful, edgy, off-color, and sometimes controversial media company could pose to the casino’s branding efforts.

Unlike the durable suitability license approvals the MGC issued to Boston Encore Harbor and MGM Springfield, the Plainridge Park Casino’s license is temporary, a status the commission said it believed was needed to address concerns the commission has with regard to the parent company Penn Entertainment’s association with Barstool Sports, which Penn partially owns.

All three Massachusetts casinos have been approved for sports betting after the Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved Plainridge Park Casino’s Category 1 retail license application on Tuesday.

Retail sports betting is scheduled to launch in late January, with online betting to start in March.

The commission also approved Caesars Entertainment’s Category 3 online sports betting license. That approval came with a condition that Caesars will not make any marketing or advertising arrangements with a Massachusetts college or university. Caesars’ license is tethered to Boston Harbor Encore’s casino.

With the memory of Monday’s 11-plus-hour hearing still fresh, the MGC voted late in the afternoon not to begin a hearing on the Category 3 online license application of Barstool Sportsbook. That discussion will commence on Jan. 3.

At Tuesday’s virtual hearing, commissioner Eileen O’Brien said the bulk of her concerns were centered on tying Penn’s brand to “the good, the bad and the ugly” of Barstool’s brand than having a referendum on the sometimes controversial conduct of its founder, David Portnoy.

Penn Entertainment president and chief executive Jay Snowden, a Massachusetts resident, offered a strong defense of Portnoy, who grew up in Swampscott and founded Barstool nearly two decades ago.

Snowden acknowledged that Portnoy’s “persona and sense of humor is not for everyone. ... He has said and done things in his life that he regrets or that he would do or say differently today. He has covered this publicly many, many times. I’m sure the same would apply to the marketing partners and promotional spokespeople for the other applicants in Massachusetts who have received their fair share of negative press for past actions, jokes, and behavior.”

Snowden said Penn would not have partnered with Portnoy if he were misogynistic or racist, as critics have alleged.

