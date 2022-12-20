A closer look at Sam Adams — the patriot and ‘patron saint of late bloomers,’ not the beer

In “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams,” Schiff uses 506 pages to describe the life and times of the preeminent American patriot. Adams is characterized in the book as being bad with money, a dedicated if unspectacular student at Harvard, and having physical features that left him “just short of handsome.” He was also, as Thomas Jefferson called him, “the earliest, most active, and persevering man of the [American] Revolution.”

Samuel Adams was, according to a new biography from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff, the “patron saint of late bloomers.”

Many people now, especially in Boston, know Samuel Adams as a beer. Recently, during a conversation at Samuel Adams’ Faneuil Hall brewery and taproom, Boston Beer Co. founder Jim Koch, Schiff, and radio host Christopher Lydon discussed the connection between the man and the beer.

A passage from Schiff’s biography illuminates Adams’s connection to beer and brewing:

“As early as 1650, in England and America, Adams men had made their living as maltsters, steeping, drying, sweating, and kilning barley to be fermented into beer. It was a messy, exacting, labor-intensive business at which Samuel Adams Sr. had splendidly succeeded. Samuel Adams Sr. had — in an intricate business, practiced on a modest scale, supplying Boston housewives with the malt with which they brewed beer — accumulated a surprising amount of money.”

While Adams’s father was a maltster, Adams the revolutionary was “the only member of his Harvard class to which no profession could be ascribed.” And so Koch’s decision, in 1984, to name his fledgling brewery after the founding father, was spiritual rather than a literal reflection of Adams’s brewing prowess.

How would Samuel Adams the revolutionary feel about being known by a beer?

“Even if we were not in this particular room I think he’d be thrilled,” Schiff said at the event. “There’s something constant about the vision — he was all about equal access, he was all about equal opportunity. What’s more populist than beer?”

In Koch’s telling, the decision to name his brewery after Adams was based on his coursework in American history during his junior year of high school, under a teacher called Miss Graham.

“She taught the Revolution as the outcome of this guy nobody knew named Sam Adams who was a Patriot, a rabble-rouser, a firebrand, an instigator, and a general pain in the ass,” says Koch. “It was very inspiring — we live here in Boston, and sometimes we don’t appreciate the gravity of the ground that we walk on.”

There’s a mythology built into the Boston Beer Co. origin story, and Koch sells his underdog story well, even if he, much like Samuel Adams the man, has always had more acumen and resources than he lets on. In the book, Adams is fighting an actual war against a British government many of his contemporaries see as having overreached. Koch’s opponent has always been big beer, both domestically and abroad, and his rallying cry, which he sold door-to-door in the early days, is that craft is the better way.

“There is something uniquely American about my beer,” says Koch. “If we could reach back to [Adams] and ask, what do you want to come back as, it sure as hell would not have been an insurance company.”

