Edible architecture: This 5-foot gingerbread house is an engineering marvel

A 5-foot towering creation with stained-glass-looking windows and a balcony made of frosting and fondant sits in the window of Elmendorf Baking Supplies & Café in Cambridge. The three-story structure is mostly gingerbread pieces crafted from templates and constructed with tools, including glue guns that have been adapted to work with sugar. It’s the third year a group of volunteers — engineers and artists from the area — have contributed more than 100 hours to build the architectural delight. “It’s a labor of love,” says Will Hall, the designer and a software engineer. “It’s an extraordinary group of people.” Parker Porfilio, also a software engineer, helped with the design, while artist Amy Lou contributed her creative vision. Engineers Kaitlin Gallagher and Jacob LaRocca and community advocate Raymi Huerta spent days baking and assembling a gingerbread village. Through the store’s window, visitors can observe the 400-pound structure (which includes the 200-pound nonedible base) complete with candy cane beams and a blue frosted steeple. The main house and cookie castle are surrounded by a snowy blanket of marshmallow fluff and snow sugar. Rocks are made from fondant, a type of rolled-out icing. The structure also lights up, thanks to electrical engineer Blake Skinner. “It’s a project for the community,” says Hall. “And everyone gets excited watching us build this.” The store plans to keep the structure up until March 1. At that point, it’s unlikely anyone will want to nibble on it. 594 Cambridge St., Cambridge, 617-945-0045, info@elmendorfbaking.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND