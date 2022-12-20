Need a last-minute holiday gift? Check out these sustainable small businesses

Emily Tirella, founder and owner of Make & Mend, an art supplies thrift shop based in Somerville, sits in front of the bins of arts supplies customers can purchase on the website.

The holiday season is in full-gear, and gift-giving is high on people’s minds. And while it can be faster and cheaper to click “Buy Now” and pick overnight shipping, there are also a number of businesses that go out of their way to source ethical, sustainable products in your own backyard. Here are a few places where you can find a thoughtful gift for friends, family, and loved ones while also keeping conscious of the planet.

Price can be a big barrier to entry for those looking to break into a new craft. Artist and local business owner Emily Tirella sought to rescue and repurpose gently used art and craft supplies, sending them to new homes at a more accessible price. The result is a shop that inspires creativity and helps prevent quality supplies from ending up in landfills.

Take up a new hobby with a knitting starter kit ($12) containing three sets of knitting needles and three skeins of yarn, decorate your home with a letterboard and easel set ($12), or try your hand at couture with a copy of the now-defunct magazine Vogue Patterns, filled with vintage sewing designs ($40).

Make & Mend, 21 Hawkins St., Somerville. Tuesday-Thursday noon-6 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. makeandmendshop.com

Uvida

Boston’s first zero-waste store offers a wide variety of practical, eco-friendly gifts for every nature lover in your life. Local entrepreneur Maria Camila Vasco started the shop while she was an environmental studies major at UMass Boston, and what was once a pop-up section in her mother’s store has flourished into two Boston-area locations offering sustainable gifts at every price point.

Pick up a set of 12 colored pencils made from recycled newspaper ($8.50), a candle in an upcycled Downeast Cider can ($24.50), or a sleek, bamboo-based compost bin ($50). Each item Uvida stocks includes information about the materials and shelf life, as well as instructions for how to compost, recycle, or repurpose the packaging.

Uvida Shop — North End, 28 Atlantic Ave., Boston. Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Uvida Shop — Brookline, 395A Washington St., Brookline. Tuesday-Friday, noon-6 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 617-209-9709. uvidashop.com

Boston General Store

This shop, modeled after the general stores of a bygone era, specializes in high-quality, durable items that are designed to be repaired, not replaced. The store’s two locations also offer a whole section of “zero-waste” goods for your kitchen, bathroom, office, and other areas of your home.

Stay hydrated in all climates with an insulated Coloral bottle ($58), inspired by a similar bottle used by cyclists during the Tour de France; keep track of your art supplies in a recycled Pasco pen case ($9); and ensure that your meals are never wasted with a zero-waste lunch kit ($56).

Boston General Store — Brookline, 305 Harvard St., Brookline, Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Boston General Store — Dedham, 626 High St. Dedham, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. bostongeneralstore.com

BeeWell Box

This New England-based subscription service offers its bee-loving customers a way to consume sustainably-sourced honey while funding efforts to protect bee populations and supporting local beekeepers. The company selects farms that avoid harmful practices like pesticide use and mono crop exposure, such as Massachusetts-based Crystal Bee Supply, Brothers Bees, and Hudson Hives. They also aim to provide customers with honey that matches their local climate and wildlife, and build bee sanctuaries across New England.

Patrons can choose between two different collections and three types of subscription models: seasonal, semi-annual, and annual. The subscription boxes start at $70 and contain three jars of honey sourced from New England-based farms, along with a few other mystery items from local businesses. Customers can also purchase a one-time gift box ($75) that contains three jars of locally-sourced raw honey, three packets of pollinator seeds to start a flower garden, a bar of honey-based hand soap, and a wooden honey dipper, complete with a customizable note to the recipient.

BeeWell Box, beewellbox.com

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.