FOOD

Pastene rolls out a premium line of sauces

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated December 20, 2022, 59 minutes ago
The new line of Pastene sauces.Handout

Pastene, based in Canton, has been importing Italian specialty foods for nearly 150 years. You’re bound to see its products in supermarket aisles where dried pasta, cans of crushed tomatoes, and tomato sauces can be found. In September, the family company introduced a new line of homemade-style tomato sauces, Pastene Autentico, rolling out into markets with a freshened version of their red and yellow label. Developing the premium, “gourmet line” took two years. All with a chunky texture and without added sugar, one choice, San Marzano D.O.P., is made in Italy and slow-roasted, using solely certified San Marzano tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic. In the Harvest Vegetable Sauce, tomatoes are blended with seven vegetables, including carrots, red peppers, sweet potatoes, and butternut squash. There is a hint of vodka in the Vodka Sauce, which is bright with ripe tomatoes, basil, spices, and some cream. It’s worth stocking up on these jarred sauces for when you are short of time to make your own. They sell for a reasonable $6.99 for 16 ounces. Available also at www.pastene.com/shop.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

