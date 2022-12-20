Recipe: Mexican shrimp cocktail with mildly spicy sauce is a delicious first course for your celebration table

Serves 6

For many years, my husband's Mexican American family gathered a few days before Christmas to make tamales. We would enjoy them on Christmas Eve at an informal potluck; all nine of his siblings contributed dishes to the feast. We've spread out geographically in recent years, but most of us try to keep up the tradition, even when it means buying tamales. This year, I will add this shrimp cocktail to the menu. Cook the shrimp gently in seasoned broth to keep it from turning rubbery. Serve in glasses or bowls swimming in the mildly spicy sauce, which is made with ketchup, tomato-vegetable juice, lime juice, onion, jalapeno, hot sauce, and avocado. In Mexico it's often accompanied by saltines or tortilla chips. You'll want to slurp up every last little bit of sauce.

SHRIMP

4 cups water Salt, to taste 2 bay leaves ½ white onion 2 sprigs fresh parsley 1 pound large uncooked shrimp (20 to 25 per pound)

1. Have on hand a large bowl of ice water.

2. In a wide saucepan over medium heat, bring the water and salt to a simmer. Add the bay leaves, onion, and parsley. Simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.

3. Add the shrimp and stir. Remove the pan from the heat. Cover the pan and leave for 2 minutes, or until the shrimp are opaque in the center. With a slotted spoon, quickly transfer the shrimp to the ice water. Swish them around for 1 minute. Drain and pat dry. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.

SAUCE

Juice of 2 large limes (about 1/3 cup), or more to taste ¼ white onion, finely chopped ½ cup ketchup 1 cup tomato vegetable juice (such as V8) 1 jalapeno or other small hot chile pepper, stemmed, seeded, and finely sliced 2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped 1 teaspoon dried oregano Dash of hot sauce Salt, to taste 1 avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and cut into small cubes ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro Extra sprigs of fresh cilantro (for garnish) Tortilla chips or saltine crackers (for serving)

1. Have on hand six 8-ounce juice or other glasses or bowls.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the sauce ingredients, stir together the lime juice and onion; set aside for 5 minutes.

3. Stir in the ketchup, tomato juice, jalapeno, tomatoes, oregano, hot sauce, and salt. Taste for seasoning and add more lime juice, salt, or hot sauce, if you like. Transfer to a container, cover, and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

4. To serve, stir the avocado and chopped cilantro into the sauce. Divide the sauce among the 6 glasses or bowls. Set 2 or 3 shrimp in each glass, completely submerged in the sauce. Perch 2 more shrimp on the edge of each glass or bowl. Garnish with cilantro and serve with tortilla chips or saltine crackers.

Sally Pasley Vargas