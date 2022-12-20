Recipe: Slow-roasted lamb shoulder with potatoes is a warming main course that fits the holiday bill

Serves 6

Unlike Thanksgiving, when everyone is spooning similar foods onto their plates, every holiday dinner looks different. For some, there's still a turkey centerpiece; for others it's the obscure but traditional goose, or a capon, or a ham. Tamales take center stage for Mexican families, and pasta or fish grace Italian tables. Greek or Spanish families might opt for lamb, which is what we're making here. One of the best things about slow-roasted bone-in lamb shoulder is that it requires little prep and roasts for almost four hours without your attention (certainly there are many other tasks for you to do). Season the meat with orange rind and juice, cumin, rosemary, and loads of garlic. Start it in a hot oven, then lower the temperature. Add small potatoes to the pan for the final 45 minutes of roasting. The lamb should be spoon tender but the potatoes won't have turned to mush. When they're both done and arranged on a platter, reduce the cooking juices on the stovetop. This is a less expensive alternative to leg of lamb, but you get all the flavor along with a hearty, warming main course worthy of a celebration.

Grated rind and juice of 1 orange (save the juiced orange) 1 tablespoon ground cumin 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 4 tablespoons olive oil 10 cloves garlic, crushed 5 sprigs fresh rosemary 1 bone-in lamb shoulder (about 4 to 5 pounds) Salt and pepper, to taste 1½ cups beef or chicken stock 1½ pounds small golden potatoes, halved Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon 1 tablespoon honey flaky sea salt (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a deep roasting pan that will hold the lamb and potatoes comfortably and a sheet of foil to cover the pan.

2. In a bowl, whisk the orange rind and juice, cumin, chopped rosemary, vinegar, and 3 tablespoons of the olive oil.

3. Slice the juiced orange and place the slices in the roasting pan with the garlic and 3 sprigs of rosemary.

4. Brush the lamb shoulder with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Place the lamb in the roasting pan.

5. Roast the lamb for 30 minutes. Turn the oven temperature down to 325 degrees. Pour the orange juice mixture over the lamb. Pour the beef or chicken stock around the lamb, into the bottom of the pan. Cover loosely with foil. Roast for 2 1/2 hours.

6. Remove the foil. Place the potatoes around the lamb. Continue roasting for 45 minutes, or until they are tender and browned. (Total roasting time is 3 hours and 45 minutes.)

7. Remove the lamb from the pan and set it on a large warm platter. Set the potatoes, garlic, and orange slices around the edge. Cover with foil and keep warm.

8. Tip all the juices in the roasting pan into a saucepan. Add the lemon rind and juice, and honey. Bring to a boil and let the mixture bubble steadily over medium heat until it reduces by one-third. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

9. Spoon the cooking juices over the meat on the platter. Sprinkle the potatoes with flaky sea salt and garnish the platter with the remaining 2 sprigs of rosemary.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick