Recipe: For your holiday dessert, serve this easy, pretty chocolate-chunk shortbread tart

Makes one 9 1/2-inch fluted round

Baked in a French fluted tart pan (the one with a removable base), this rich, chocolate-studded shortbread rises in the pan after baking so it looks just like a tart. It appeared in "ChocolateChocolate," a book I wrote in 2005. Sprinkle the round lightly with granulated sugar right before it goes into the oven and immediately after it comes out. Rice flour, if you can find it -- otherwise use all-purpose flour -- makes shortbread with a fine shear that gives a nice textural backdrop to chunks of bittersweet chocolate. Add a scoop of ice cream or serve plain with big cups of tea. It's a simple holiday dessert that won't take long to make, isn't over the top, and looks pretty.

1¼ cups all-purpose flour ¼ cup rice flour or all-purpose flour ¼ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature ½ cup sugar 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 4 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped (1/4-inch pieces) Extra sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees. Have on hand a 9 1/2-inch fluted tart pan with a removable base (1-inch deep). Line the bottom with a circle of parchment paper cut to fit it. Set the tart pan on a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a bowl, whisk the all-purpose flour, rice flour, if using, or extra all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer at medium speed, beat the butter for 2 minutes. Add the sugar and beat for 2 minutes more. Blend in the vanilla.

4. With the mixer set on low speed, blend in half the flour mixture, then the chocolate, then the remaining flour mixture. Scrape down the sides of the bowl often.

5. Transfer the dough to the tart pan and use the heel of your hand to press it into an even layer. Sprinkle lightly with sugar.

6. Bake the shortbread for 45 minutes, turning the tart pan from back to front halfway through baking, or until the top is set and pale golden. Immediately sprinkle the top again lightly with sugar.

7. Leave the tart pan on the baking sheet for 15 minutes. Lift up the tart pan and set it on a bowl. Let the rim fall away. Set the shortbread, still on the base, on a cutting board. Cut the round into quarters and cut each quarter in half to make 8 triangular pieces. With a wide metal spatula, lift the pieces off the base, discarding the parchment paper, and transfer to the wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight tin. Serve plain or with ice cream.

Lisa Yockelson. Adapted from "ChocolateChocolate"