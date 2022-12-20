An early Christmas present for Mrs. O’Neill

Dan left first, trying his luck in England. He drove a bus in Birmingham for a decade before landing in Boston in 1958.

But you can’t eat lush scenery. There weren’t many jobs there, so both of them emigrated.

Eileen O’Connor and Dan O’Neill grew up along the Ring of Kerry, 15 miles and 20 years apart, in one of the most beautiful parts of Ireland, if not the world.

Eileen arrived in Boston in 1960, finding work as a nanny.

They first met coming out of Mass in Mission Hill, exchanging pleasantries, recognizing the distinctive accent they shared.

They kept bumping into each other at dances. On the day of their first date, the MBTA was on strike, so Dan walked from his apartment in Allston to meet Eileen in Harvard Square. They got married in 1964.

They started a family, and soon their apartment in Central Square in Cambridge was too small. In 1967, they moved into a two-family in Medford, separated from Tufts University by train tracks at the rear of their house.

Dan O’Neill got a job as a bus driver for the MBTA, and he and Eileen raised four kids in that two-family on Burget Avenue.

Dan’s five sisters lived to their 90s, but he wasn’t as lucky. He was 76 when he went into the hospital in 2001.

“He had gall bladder surgery,” his son John O’Neill said, “and he died 12 days later from an infection.”

Dan O’Neill is buried at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford.

“My mom goes to the cemetery every day,” John O’Neill said. “Every day.”

From the moment Eileen O’Neill heard about the Green Line Extension, she was determined to be on that first train.

“She wanted to honor my dad,” John O’Neill explained. “He worked for the T, and the tracks for the extension are right in back of our house, where my mom still lives. If my dad was alive, they would have done it together, but she really wanted to be on that first train, for dad.”

The Green Line Extension, linking Boston to Somerville and Medford, took decades to become a reality. The state committed to the project some 30 years ago, but work didn’t begin until a decade ago.

When the opening day of the Medford branch was confirmed for last week, John O’Neill and his two brothers and sister launched all ships, asking T officials if their mom could get on the first train. T officials promised to save her a seat.

“We got her down there at 4:30 in the morning,” John O’Neill said.

When, at 4:45 a.m., amid celebratory fanfare, the first train left the College Avenue station, 79-year-old Eileen O’Neill was on it. She sat with her daughter Mary and her granddaughter Lily. Three generations, riding in memory of a husband, father, and grandfather.

Later that day, Eileen O’Neill went to Oak Grove Cemetery, for her daily visit to her husband’s grave.

“It was a gift,” John O’Neill said of that train ride.

An early Christmas present Eileen O’Neill could share with her Dan.

***

From the second thoughts department: In my Dec. 6 column about former Greenfield police officer Patrick Buchanan’s racial discrimination suit against the city, I noted the Greenfield Police Department began an internal investigation after he let a teen driver go with a warning while advising him to buy his mother a gift with the money he saved by not getting a ticket. Records suggest there was more to it than that. The investigation began because the teen’s mother told police Buchanan had ordered her son to produce receipts for the gift and told the teen he knew where he lived. The mother considered that intimidation. A jury found the police department showed no racial animus in launching the investigation into Buchanan, who is Black, but found subsequent discipline was too harsh and his being passed over for promotion was discriminatory. The city has appealed.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.